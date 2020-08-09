High Content Screening Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“High Content Screening Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the High Content Screening market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global High Content Screening market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global High Content Screening market.

Market Overview:

High-content screening (HCS) is a method that is used in biological research and drug discovery to identify substances, such as small molecules, peptides, or RNAi that alter the phenotype of a cell in a desired manner. High-content screening includes any method used to analyze whole cells or components of cells with a simultaneous readout of several parameters.

Key Market Trends:

On the basis of Product Type, Instrument segment led the global market in 2018

Based on the product segment, the high content screening market is further segmented into instruments, consumables, software, services, and accessories. The market for HCS software is expected to increase with the highest CAGR between 2019 and 2024. Among all high content screening products, the instrument segment occupies the largest share of the market. The large share of this segment is attributed to advances in instrumentation and automation techniques and high prices of HCS instruments.

APAC region is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate

The high content screening market in APAC is expected to increase at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors, such as increasing drug discovery research, government initiatives, growing focus of multinational companies on emerging markets, and developing R&D infrastructure are driving the growth of the HCS market in this region.

What High Content Screening Market Research Offers:

High Content Screening market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

High Content Screening market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global High Content Screening industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the High Content Screening market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

High Content Screening market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of High Content Screening Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Need for Cost Containment in Pharmaceutical R&D

4.2.2 Government Funding and Venture Capital Investments Across Developed Markets

4.2.3 Advancements in Informatics Solutions and Imaging Instruments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lower Adoption of HCS Instruments Due to Their High Prices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Instruments

5.1.1.1 Cell Imaging and Analysis Systems

5.1.1.2 Flow Cytometers

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.2.1 Reagents and Assay Kits

5.1.2.2 Microplates

5.1.2.3 Other Consumables

5.1.3 Software

5.1.4 Services

5.1.5 Accessories

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Primary and Secondary Screening

5.2.2 Target Identification and Validation

5.2.3 Toxicity Studies

5.2.4 Compound Profiling

5.2.5 Other Applications

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.2 Academic and Government Institutions

5.3.3 Contract Research Organisation

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 GE Healthcare

6.1.2 Danaher Corporation

6.1.3 Perkinelmer Inc.

6.1.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.5 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.6 Biotek Instruments Inc.

6.1.7 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.8 Yokogawa Electric Corporation

6.1.9 Merck Millipore

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

