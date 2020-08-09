High-throughput Screening Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“High-throughput Screening Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the High-throughput Screening market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global High-throughput Screening market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global High-throughput Screening market.

Market Overview:

The high-throughput screening market has been segmented by technology, applications, products and services, end user, and geography. By technology, the market is divided into an ultra-high-throughput screening, cell-based assays, lab-on-a-chip, and label-free technology. By application, the market has been subdivided into target identification, primary screening, and toxicology. By products and services, the market has been segmented into instruments, reagents and kits, and services. By end user, the market has been segmented into pharmaceutical and biotechnology firms, academia and research institutes, and contract research organizations.

Key Market Trends:

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms Represent the Largest End Users of High-throughput Screening Modalities.

In order to gain sustainable competitive advantage, most of the large and small biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies are focusing on the development of novel molecules for the treatment of several chronic conditions. The need for rapid and precise screening of several target molecules, during drug discovery and development phases, has led to the adoption of automated high-throughput screening techniques to screen massive chemical and biomarker libraries generated during the research processes. Since an automated HTS system can test 10,000 to 100,000 target compounds per day, and uHTS can test more than 100,000 compounds per day, their adoption for drug discovery and development process has resulted in the market expansion.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Market

North America dominates the global high-throughput screening market, owing to the high adoption rate of HTS in the United States. The growth of the US high-throughput screening market can be attributed to the significant advances in combinatorial chemistry and the field of genomics. In addition, huge investments by the pharmaceutical industry, for HTS technologies, in terms of automation, miniaturization, and assay methodology, have further helped in the growth of the market. Furthermore, the end users of this market have witnessed increasing numbers of leads, clinical candidates, and marketed drugs arising from high-throughput screening.

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Open Access to High-throughput Screening Laboratories

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in HTS

4.2.3 Increasing Usage in Universities and Research Centers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Capital Investment

4.3.2 Need for Extensive Automation Techniques

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Ultra-high-throughput Screening

5.1.2 Cell-based Assays

5.1.3 Lab-on-a-chip

5.1.4 Label-free Technology

5.2 By Applications

5.2.1 Target Identification

5.2.2 Primary Screening

5.2.3 Toxicology

5.3 By Products and Services

5.3.1 Instruments

5.3.2 Reagents and Kits

5.3.3 Services

5.4 By End Users

5.4.1 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Firms

5.4.2 Academia and Research Institutes

5.4.3 Contract Research Organizations

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies Inc.

6.1.2 Axxam SpA

6.1.3 Beckman Coulter Inc.

6.1.4 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 GE Healthcare

6.1.7 Merck KGaA

6.1.8 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.9 Tecan Group Ltd

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

