Histology and Cytology Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

Histology and Cytology market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions.

Market Overview:

As per the , histology and cytology both come under the scientific medical specialty that is concerned with the diagnosis of diseases and other conditions. Histology is the study of human tissues, including the structure and function whereas cytology is the study of human cells. The respective tests are performed by placing the stained tissue or cell sample under a light microscope or an electron microscope that enable the scientists to study the sample microscopic anatomy.

Key Market Trends:

The Cytology Segment is Expected to Lead the Histology and Cytology Market

Cytology tests are useful for both the diagnosis and screening of various cancer types. The cytology segment has a wide range of applications in multiple cancer types. Due to the observations at the cellular levels, the companies primarily prefer cytology-based diagnostic methods. Since in the coming decade, companies are focusing on diagnosis at the molecular level, cytology is expected to play a vital role. The cost of histological tests is higher than cytology studies, mainly due to the multiple phases involved in its preparation, whereas no such stages are classified for cytology slides. Thus, during the forecast period, the demand for cytological methods are expected to grow, with more number of companies exploring the method.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to be the Fastest Growing Region Over the Forecast Period

Asia-Pacific is expected to show the fastest growth rate due to the increasing geriatric population, growing cancer incidence and raising awareness about cancer screening in the emerging economies, such as India, China, and Singapore. There has been a large number of the cancer burden in these countries, along with the expansion of private healthcare companies and hospitals that are collaborating with multinational players and government. Hence, all these factors are expected to help propel the histology and cytology market.

Detailed TOC of Histology and Cytology Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Cancer

4.2.2 Increasing Standardization of Pathological Laboratories

4.2.3 Technological Advancements in Diagnostic and Molecular Techniques

4.2.4 Favorable Reimbursements for Cancer Screening and Laboratory Tests

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Safety Issues and Diagnostic Accuracy Issues with Histopathological and Cytopathological Tests

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness among the Public for Diagnostic Tests

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Examination

5.1.1 Histology

5.1.2 Cytology

5.1.2.1 Breast Cancer

5.1.2.2 Cervical Cancer

5.1.2.3 Others

5.2 By Test Type

5.2.1 Microscopy Tests

5.2.1.1 Cytogenic Tests

5.2.1.1.1 Karyotyping

5.2.1.1.2 Fluorescent In-situ Hybridization (FISH)

5.2.1.2 Polymerase Chain Reaction

5.2.1.3 Others

5.2.2 Molecular Genetics Tests

5.2.3 Flow Cytomtery

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospitals/Clinics

5.3.2 Biopharmaceutical Companies

5.3.3 Academia

5.3.4 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Danaher

6.1.4 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.5 Hologic Inc.

6.1.6 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.7 PerkinElmer Inc.

6.1.8 Sysmex Corporation

6.1.9 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

6.1.10 Trivitron Healthcare

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

