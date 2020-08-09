How Grocare Is Treating Gastritis Patients Through Its Medication

best gastritis treatment in Ayurveda, best ayurvedic treatment for gastritis problem, best herbal medicine for gastritis problem, best ayurvedic medicine for gastritis

Gastritis is a general term for a group of conditions with one thing in common: inflammation of the lining of the stomach. The inflammation of gastritis is most often the result of infection with the same bacterium that causes most stomach ulcers. Regular use of certain pain relievers and drinking too much alcohol also can contribute to gastritis.

The most common symptoms of gastritis are:

Abdominal indigestion

Upper abdominal pain, which may worsen with eating

Vomiting

Loss of appetite

Dark stools

Nausea

The causes of gastritis:

Taking aspirin or anti-inflammatory drugs

Viral infection, especially in people with a compromised immune system

Smoking

Bile reflux

The erosive protective layer of the stomach lining

Autoimmune disorders, for example, pernicious anemia

Infection of the stomach with H. pylori bacteria

Excess gastric acid secretion

Diagnosing Gastritis

Alcohol consumption

There are a few tests recommended by doctors to diagnose gastritis, such as:

Endoscopy:

Red Blood Cells Count:

Stool test:

Ayurvedic Treatment For Gastritis Problem:

The treatment of gastritis depends on its cause. If it happens as a result of the consumption of any drugs then simply avoiding these medicines will be enough to get rid of the symptoms. If gastritis occurs due to an infection such as h. pylori then it is routinely treated with an antibiotic.

The treatment for gastritis depends on its underlying cause.

Acute gastritis usually goes away quickly with medicine. Infections, for example, H. pylori can often be treated with one or two courses of antibiotics. Sometimes, however, treatment fails and turns into a long-term health issue. Various allopathic medicines are used to treat gastritis but there is an advanced ayurvedic formula that is quite effective to cure this disease permanently. Here is the outlook for this treatment formula and detail about its active ingredients so it becomes clearer to you if you want to give it a try.

Gastritis Kit by Grocare India:

This kit contains two medications: Xembran® and Acidim®

Xembran®: The active ingredients include:

Shankha bhasma: It is an anti-inflammatory, anti-diarrheal, antispasmodic, and stool binding agent.

Myristika fragrans: It is a great anti-inflammatory, pain-relieving remedy if you are suffering from digestive issues. Therefore, it is used as a carminative to aid digestion problems.

Zingibar Officinale: It is anti-microbial and anti-inflammatory properties therefore, it is used in several digestive ailments such as gastritis and stomach infections.

Some other constituents are also present in this medicine in small concentrations.

Acidim®: The main active ingredients are:

Ipomea Terpathum: This plant contains some laxative and cathartic properties. Therefore, used as a digestive aid.

Eugenia Cryophyllata: This is also known as clove and possesses some essential oils and vitamins A and C which are very effective in the prevention and treatment of gastritis.

Cyprus Rotundus: this plant also has antioxidant properties which give a gastroprotective effect to treat gastritis and other stomach issues

Emblica Ribes: This is also known as false black pepper and has some anti-bacterial, anti-flatulence and anti-protozoal activities, therefore, included in this formula to treat gastritis.

TIMELINE:

Benefits should be noticeable within a few days of use, most commonly in the form of reduced symptoms, such as discomfort, bloating, and acid reflux.

4 to 6 months is a good duration recommended for the kit. The timeline can vary from person to person based on diet & lifestyle.

For the best results, please follow the diet chart provided along with the kit.

About Grocare:

At Grocare, they believe in offering particular result-oriented formulations, which can tackle day to day distress or problems. They recognize the needs of their patients and improve their products very precisely to aim at the removal of the root-cause of any problem to improve the quality of their health.