HVAC Equipment Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“HVAC Equipment Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the HVAC Equipment market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global HVAC Equipment market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global HVAC Equipment market.

Market Overview:

HVAC equipment is an indoor and vehicular environment comfort technology that provides thermal comfort and acceptable indoor air quality. It is an important part of residential structures, such as single family homes, apartment buildings, hotels and senior living facilities, medium to large industrial and office buildings, such as skyscrapers and hospitals, vehicles, such as cars, trains, airplanes, ships and submarines, and in marine environments, where safe and healthy building conditions are regulated, with respect to temperature and humidity, using fresh air from outdoors.

Key Market Trends:

Heating Equipment to Hold Significant Share

Demand for efficient heating equipment has led to its growth, making it one of the largest contributor to the global HVAC equipment market.

Heating equipment provide the required heating environment in a cost-effective manner. Rapid growth in technology has helped the rise of efficient solutions for verticals to reduce emissions in an economical manner.

End users, like the commercial and residential segments, are using small units of HVAC equipment in the form of packages, in order to satisfy their energy demand. Large complexes are deploying efficient HVAC systems to meet their energy requirements.

Regions, like Asia-Pacific and North America, are leading the global race, as contribution and penetration rate of heating HVAC equipment are rapidly increasing. Countries, like China, Japan, and India, are leading the APAC HVAC equipment market.

The major contributors to the heating equipment market are furnaces and heat pumps, adding value to the demand of the major verticals across the world, followed by boilers and unitary heaters.

North America to Hold Major Share

North America holds the major share in the HVAC equipment market. The demand for HVAC equipment in the United States is forecasted to witness exponential growth. Advancements are likely to result in rapid gains, with rise in the expenditure of construction. Growth in repair investments, as replacement demand, is contributing to the market growth. There is a rising demand for HVAC efficient systems with sophisticated technology. However, federal tax incentives are targeted, due to which high-efficiency systems expired at the beginning of 2016. The effect of this has provided an advantage for homeowners, with better HVAC systems being replaced with smaller units. Moreover, HVAC manufacturers in North America are increasing their focus on manufacturing HVAC systems that provide ease of use, are more energy efficient and eco-friendly.

Detailed TOC of HVAC Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Rise in Residential and Non Residential Users

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 High energy consumption of HVAC equipment

4.5 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.2 Equipment

5.2.1 Air Conditioning Equipment

5.2.2 Heating Equipment

5.2.3 Heat Pumps

5.2.4 Dehumidifiers & Humidifiers

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Industrial

5.3.3 Commercial

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 United Technologies Corporation (Carrier)

6.1.2 Daikin Industries. Ltd.

6.1.3 Haier Inc.

6.1.4 Samsung Electronics

6.1.5 Panasonic Corporation

6.1.6 Lennox International Inc.

6.1.7 Electrolux AB

6.1.8 LG Corporation

6.1.9 Emerson Electric Company

6.1.10 Carrier Corporation

6.1.11 Danfoss A/S

6.1.12 Uponor Corp

6.1.13 Honeywell International Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

