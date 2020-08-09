Hybrid Cloud Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Hybrid Cloud Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Hybrid Cloud market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Hybrid Cloud market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Hybrid Cloud market.

Market Overview:

A hybrid cloud service performs distinct functions within the same organisation by utilising both private and public cloud. It allows companies to scale computing resources which provides flexibility and computing power of the public cloud for basic and non-sensitive computing tasks.

Key Market Trends:

Information and Communication Technology is Expected to Hold Major Share

– With the increased data connectivity with the cloud as well as IoT taking center stage in the ICT sector, security has been a top priority for the all the organizations in the industry to protect themselves from the data breaches.

– Hence, the use of the hybrid cloud to safeguard the integrity of the data while ensuring smooth business functioning presents an optimistic opportunity for the hybrid cloud market in the information and telecommunication technology industry.

– The need for hybrid cloud is expanding among telecom clients, partnership between the cloud offering and telecom companies is a common trend witnessed throughout the globe. Additionally, as telecom is emerging as the major industry everywhere in the world, this strategy is also aiding in the geographical expansion.

– For instance, in June 2018, France-based telecom company, Orange acquired Basefarm Holding, a hybrid cloud managed services firm, in a move to strengthen its presence in Europe.

Asia Pacific is Expected to witness the Highest Market Share

– The market in Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the highest rate over the forecast period owing to the presence of a huge and wide-spread consumer base in countries like China and India. Hybrid cloud models are gaining traction in the region as a viable IT infrastructure choice, due to the scalability it affords, coupled with the provision of increased visibility and control.

– The cloud technology industry in China is expected to grow as companies continue to digitize their business data and internal systems. Increasing demand for cloud technology has led domestic and foreign IT companies to introduce new cloud services for Chinese consumers and businesses

– According to Nutanix, enterprises in Singapore are set to switch from traditional data center infrastructure in favor of a hybrid cloud. Thus, to leverage this opportunity, VMware will be launching its hybrid cloud service in the country, VMware Cloud on AWS, in the first quarter of 2019.

– To hasten Indian customers’ move to the Cloud, Microsoft launched Azure Stack in the country, which is an extension of the company’s Azure Cloud platform. As per the company, Azure Stack brings the agility and fast-paced innovation of cloud computing to on-premises environments and enables entirely new hybrid cloud scenarios

