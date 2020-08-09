Immunoassays Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Immunoassays Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Immunoassays market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Immunoassays market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Immunoassays market.

Market Overview:

Immunoassays are bioanalytical methods, in which the quantitation of the analyte depends on the reaction of an antigen (analyte) and an antibody.

Key Market Trends:

Infectious Disease Segment, under Application, is Expected to Lead the Market

Immunoassays for infectious disease are expected to lead the market, and continue the same during the forecast period. This can be mainly attributed to the upsurge in the prevalence of infectious diseases, such as Lyme disease, salmonella infections, tuberculosis (TB), and meningococcal ailments cases. For instance, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), one-fourth of the world’s population is infected with TB. In 2017, there were approximately 10 million people, around the world, who were infected with TB, and 1.3 million deaths occurred due to TB, across the world. Therefore, utilization of immunoassays may help in detecting these diseases, which is anticipated to increase the market growth.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to do Same during the Forecast Period

Currently, North America dominates the market for immunoassays, and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to the increasing incidence rates of chronic disorders, infectious diseases, increasing number of geriatric population, as well as due to the well-developed healthcare infrastructure and increasing penetration of medical devices in the region. Moreover, high expenditure on R&D by government organizations and pharmaceutical companies, for disorders and diseases, such as chronic ailments and diabetes, are some of the primary factors driving the regional market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14099139

What Immunoassays Market Research Offers:

Immunoassays market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Immunoassays market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Immunoassays industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Immunoassays market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Immunoassays market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Immunoassays Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 High Sensitivity and Specificity of Immunoassays

4.2.2 Cost Effectiveness

4.2.3 Growth in the Biotechnology and Pharmaceutical Sectors

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Complex Assay Procedures

4.3.2 Limitations Associated with Immunoassays

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Enzyme Immunoassay

5.1.2 Fluorescence Immunoassay

5.1.3 Chemiluminescence Immunoassay

5.1.4 Radioimmunoassay

5.1.5 Nephelometric Immunoassay

5.1.6 Other Technologies

5.2 By Therapeutic Area

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Thyroid

5.2.3 Autoimmune Disease

5.2.4 Oncology

5.2.5 Infectious Disease

5.2.6 Hematology

5.2.7 Allergy

5.2.8 Other Therapeutic Areas

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Hospital and Centralized Laboratories

5.3.2 Pharma and Biotech Firm

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 United States

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 United Kingdom

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Laboratories Inc.

6.1.2 Becton Dickinson and Company

6.1.3 Danaher Corporation

6.1.4 Devon Medical Products

6.1.5 EDP Biotech Corporation

6.1.6 Hologic Inc.

6.1.7 Luminex Corporation

6.1.8 Meridian Life Science Inc.

6.1.9 Qiagen NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14099139

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Public Safety Security Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Window and Door Frame Market Size Outlook 2020 to 2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

Data Center Logical Security Market Size with Growth Technologies 2020 Share, Segment by Company Profiles, Future Scope with Regions, Trends Insights, Global Industry Forecast till 2026

Chronic Heart Failure (CHF) Drugs Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Plastic Bottles and Jars Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Laminated Flexible Press Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact