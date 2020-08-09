In-flight Catering Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“In-flight Catering Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the In-flight Catering market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global In-flight Catering market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global In-flight Catering market.

Market Overview:

An airline food, in-flight meal, or airline meal is a meal served to passengers on board a commercial airliner. Specialist airline catering services prepare these meals and usually serve to passengers using an airline service trolley.

Key Market Trends:

Segment Trends

Meals are expected to be the dominant food type in the in-flight catering market during the forecast period, due to the demand driven by the Asian and European airlines. However, in the United States, the financial pressures have forced to change the food service dynamics, more in favor of light snacks. Some airlines in the region serve meals that are available at an extra cost. However, the beverages segment is expected to obtain the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Geography Trends

The Asia-Pacific aviation sector is the fastest growing market in the world, and accounts for the highest number of aircraft orders among all the regions. Increase in disposable incomes and connectivity in some of the developing nations, such as India, Vietnam, and China have given the necessary impetus to the market. Asia-Pacific is a vast market in terms of culinary habits, and regions vary in their culinary preferences. Though India and China are neighboring countries, the culinary food habits of people in these two regions are significantly different. Food habits of passengers from the north vary from those of the south in the same country. These variations are likely to lead to the growth of the market during the forecast period.

