Incubator Devices Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Incubator Devices Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Incubator Devices market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Incubator Devices market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Incubator Devices market.

Market Overview:

Incubators are devices that facilitate the growth of an organism by providing it with optimum temperature and environment. Thus, an incubator helps weak or small premature babies to survive. It comprises of a transparent container in which the temperature and oxygen levels can be controlled. It can also refer to a piece of equipment which can be used to keep eggs or bacteria at the correct temperature in order to develop properly.

Key Market Trends:

Hospitals and Birthing Centers segment is Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the End User Type

An infant incubator is most commonly used in pediatric hospitals, birthing centers, and neonatal intensive care units. Hospitals are considered as major places by the manufacturers of neonatal incubators for selling their products, owing to the fact that it helps in building brand image and further expanding their product reach. The increasing government focus on reducing mortality and morbidity rates of infants has also led the hospitals to concentrate on increasing their productivity eventually, by adopting advanced and innovative medical devices, including neonatal incubators.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The growing number of preterm babies, well-developed healthcare infrastructure, presence of key manufacturers, and high technologies are the factors contributing to the growth of the incubator devices market in North America. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), in 2017, about 1 in 10 babies was born too early in the United States.

In addition, a large population in the Asia-Pacific region, with emerging economies makes this region promising for the growth of the market.

Detailed TOC of Incubator Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Premature Babies

4.2.2 Low Birth Weight of Babies

4.2.3 Growing R&D in Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Incubators

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness in Emerging Economies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Neonatal Incubators

5.1.1.1 Portable or Transport Incubator

5.1.1.2 Open Box Incubator

5.1.1.3 Close Box Incubator

5.1.1.4 Double Walled Incubator

5.1.2 Microbiological Incubators

5.1.3 Hatching Incubators

5.1.4 Other Product Types

5.2 End User

5.2.1 Hospitals and Birthing Centers

5.2.2 Research Laboratories

5.2.3 Pharmaceutical Laboratories

5.2.4 Diagnostic Labs

5.2.5 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Andreas Hettich GmbH & Co.KG

6.1.2 Atom Medical Corporation

6.1.3 BMT Medical Technology sro

6.1.4 Dragerwerk AG & Co. KGaA

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Medhold Medical (PTY) Ltd

6.1.7 Natus Medical Incorporated

6.1.8 Panasonic Healthcare Co Ltd

6.1.9 Phoenix Medical Systems (P) Ltd

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

