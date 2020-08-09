India Anesthesia Devices Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“India Anesthesia Devices Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the India Anesthesia Devices market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global India Anesthesia Devices market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global India Anesthesia Devices market.

Market Overview:

Anesthetic devices or anesthesia respiratory devices comprise a dosing unit, a respiratory device, and the monitoring for both the device and patient. The Indian anesthesia devices have been segmented by type of anesthesia devices and type of accessories and disposables.

Key Market Trends:

On the basis of Type of Anesthesia Devices, Anesthesia Machine segment held the largest market share in 2018

Anesthesia machines dominated the Indian anesthesia devices market in 2018, while the anesthesia monitors market is expected to exhibit the highest growth rate over the forecast period. Anesthesia machines are expensive capital equipment and generate the highest revenue per unit volume when compared to other anesthesia devices, which is the primary reason for its largest market share.

On the basis of Type of Accessories and Disposables, Anesthesia Circuits held the largest market share in 2018

On the basis of the type of accessories and disposables, anesthesia circuits also known as breathing circuits led the market in 2018. The large share of anesthesia circuits is attributable to the increasing geriatric population in the region which has a higher propensity for pulmonary disorders. Breathing circuits are ideal interventions for patients with advanced levels of pulmonary disability as it delivers gas to the patient, removes expired gas, and controls the temperature and humidity of the inspired mixture. Anesthesia circuits allow spontaneous, controlled, and assisted respiration.

Detailed TOC of India Anesthesia Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Volume of Surgical Procedures Requiring Anesthesia

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in the Devices Sector

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Devices

4.3.2 Reimbursement Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Anesthesia Device

5.1.1 Anesthesia Machines

5.1.2 Anesthesia Workstation

5.1.3 Anesthesia Delivery Machines

5.1.4 Anesthesia Ventilators

5.1.5 Anaesthesia Monitors

5.1.6 Other Devices

5.2 Type of Disposables and Accessories

5.2.1 Anesthesia Circuits (Breathing Circuits)

5.2.2 Anesthesia Masks

5.2.3 Endotracheal Tubes (ETTS)

5.2.4 Laryngeal Mask Airways (LMAS)

5.2.5 Other Accessories

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Medical

6.1.2 Baxter International Inc.

6.1.3 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.4 GE Healthcare Ltd

6.1.5 Medion Healthcare Pvt. Ltd

6.1.6 Nihon Kohden Corporation

6.1.7 Ontex Medical Devices Manufacturing Pvt. Ltd

6.1.8 Terumo Corporation

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

