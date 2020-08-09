India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment market.

Market Overview:

As per the scope of this report, diagnostic medical imaging is a common technique to help visualize physical diagnosis among the clinical community. For diagnostic purposes, these systems are used to image the body to obtain a correct diagnosis and determine future care. Medical imaging is the technique or process of creating visual illustrations of the inner body for clinical examination and medical interpolation, along with the visual representation of the function of certain organs or tissues.

Key Market Trends:

X-ray Equipment is the Largest Segment Under Product Type that Continues During the Forecast Period

X-ray imaging systems are expected to record the highest CAGR, owing to the growing demand for mobile X-ray systems, retrofit upgrade kits, growth in the number of hospitals and diagnostic centers, advances in digital technology, painless and non-invasive procedures, low prices as compared to other modalities, increase in the aging population, and the rising incidence of injuries and diseases.

Detailed TOC of India Diagnostic Imaging Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Growing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging Procedures

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 X-ray Equipment

5.1.1.1 Stationary

5.1.1.2 Portable

5.1.2 MRI

5.1.3 Ultrasound

5.1.4 Computed Tomography

5.1.5 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedic

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.2 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.5 Koninklijke Philips N.V.

6.1.6 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.7 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.8 Esaote SpA

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

