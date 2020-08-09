India Ophthalmic Devices Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“India Ophthalmic Devices Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the India Ophthalmic Devices market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global India Ophthalmic Devices market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global India Ophthalmic Devices market.

Market Overview:

India is a developing economy and has huge unmet needs in ophthalmic care. India is also home to approximately 30% of the world’s blind population, about half of whom are blind from cataracts. The prevalence of age-related eye disorders, primarily glaucoma, is also steadily increasing. The Indian ophthalmic devices market report covers laser devices, devices for surgery – (cataract, glaucoma, etc.), and diagnostic devices.

Key Market Trends:

Under the Surgery Devices segment, Cataract Surgery Devices Led the Market in 2018

Indian ophthalmic surgeons are expected to perform approximately 7 million cataract procedures in 2019, making cataract devices the largest overall market segment in the Indian ophthalmic devices market. Revenues from cataract surgery in India are expected to generate close to 30% of the total ophthalmic devices market revenue in the country.

Detailed TOC of India Ophthalmic Devices Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Growth in Cataract Volume

4.2.2 Availability of New Drugs and Devices

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Increasing Healthcare Costs

4.3.2 Economic Slowdown

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Devices

5.1.1 Ophthalmic Lasers

5.1.1.1 Nd: YAG Laser

5.1.1.2 Excimer Laser

5.1.1.3 Femtosecond Laser

5.1.1.4 Cyclodiode Laser

5.1.1.5 Photocoagulation Lasers

5.1.1.6 Laser for Glaucoma

5.1.2 Surgery Devices

5.1.2.1 Cataract Surgery Devices

5.1.2.1.1 Intraocular Lens

5.1.2.1.2 Phakic

5.1.2.1.3 Aphakic

5.1.2.1.4 Pseudophakic

5.1.2.1.5 Phacoemulsification

5.1.2.2 Glaucoma Surgery Devices

5.1.2.2.1 Glaucoma Drainage Devices

5.1.2.2.2 Glaucoma Implants

5.1.2.2.3 Glaucoma Lasers

5.1.2.2.4 Glaucoma Shunts and Valves

5.1.2.3 Refractive Surgery Devices

5.1.2.3.1 Microkeratome

5.1.2.3.2 Intrastormal Rings

5.1.2.3.3 Diamond Knife

5.1.2.3.4 Solutions and Viscoelastics

5.1.2.3.5 Retinal Implants

5.1.3 Diagnostic Devices

5.1.3.1 Ophthalmoscope

5.1.3.2 Slit Lamps

5.1.3.3 Exophthalmometer

5.1.3.4 Keratometer

5.1.3.5 Tonometer

5.1.3.6 Phoropter

5.1.3.7 Ultrasounds

5.1.3.8 Fundus Camera

5.1.3.9 Retinoscope

5.1.3.10 Lensometer

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Abbott Medical Optics

6.1.2 Alcon

6.1.3 Appasamy Asocaites

6.1.4 Bausch & Lomb

6.1.5 Carl Zeiss Meditec

6.1.6 GKB Ophthalmic

6.1.7 J&J Vision Care

6.1.8 Techtran Polylenses Ltd.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

