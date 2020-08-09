The ‘ Industrial Air Filtration market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Industrial Air Filtration market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Industrial Air Filtration market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Industrial Air Filtration Market is valued at approximately USD 10.4 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 7.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Industrial air filtration systems are typically used to seize harmful substances, such as dust particulates, smoke and other associated substances from the production facilities. The main objective to use these systems is to purify the surrounding air around the manufacturing facilities, subsequently improve the air quality. The particulate matter contains in the air include nanoparticles and a layer of smoke which can be inhaled via human lungs. The inhalation of harmful particulates can cause acute health and breathing-related complications. Thus, the use of filtration systems is significantly growing since it helps in ensuring that the people employed in such environment are safe from breathing harmful air. Moreover, favorable government regulations concerning to emission norms, along with the implementation of workforce health and safety regulations in developed and developing nations are few other factors responsible for the market growth over the forecast period. For instance, in the United States, the Clean Air Act was imposed on 1963 to regulate the air pollution at a national level. This law is most prominent and contemporary law for environment, as well as the most inclusive air quality laws in the world. Similarly, India launched a National Clean Air Program in 2019, which provides a roadmap to control and reduce unhealthy air pollution. This program will be a five-year action plan with 2019 as the first year. Therefore, these initiatives opt by the government bodies will act as major driving force for the growth of the segment during the forecast period. Although the recent outbreak of COVID-19 caused shutdown of much civilized life as lockdown was imposed by the government to prevent the spread of novel coronavirus. This ongoing pandemic has been also adversely impacting the suspension of the construction activities, and also cause shortage of labors coupled with potential supply chain bottlenecks of materials and equipment. Therefore, this factor will inhibit the usage of Industrial Air Filtration. However, the high installation and maintenance cost of the system are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Industrial Air Filtration market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the surging utility in metal and food & beverage industry, along with the presence of significant number of manufacturers in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rapid industrialization and increasing per capita income would create lucrative growth prospects for the Industrial Air Filtration market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Industrial Air Filtration Market

Professional Key players: Alfa Laval AB Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. Clean TeQ Holdings Limited Daikin Industries, Ltd. Honeywell International, Inc. 3M MANN+HUMMEL Group Sharp Corporation SPX Corporation 3nine AB Market Segmentation: Global Industrial Air Filtration Market Size study, by Product (Dust Collectors, Oil Mist Collectors, High-efficiency particulate air (HEPA) Filters, Cartridge Collectors & Filters (CC&F), Dry Scrubbers, Wet Scrubbers, Others), by End-Use (Cement, Food, Pharmaceutical, Power, Others) and Regional Forecasts 2020-2027

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

North America (United States, Canada & Mexico)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia etc)

Europe (Germany, UK, France etc)

Central & South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2026 [** unless otherwise stated]

Key questions answered: The Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

Which are the high-growth segments/cash cows and how is the market segmented in terms of applications, products, services, technologies, stakeholders?

What are market estimates and forecasts; which market segments are doing well and which are not?

Where are the gaps and opportunities; what is driving the market?

Which are the key playing fields; which are the winning edge imperatives?

How is the competitive outlook; who are the main players in each of the segments; what are the key selling products; what are their strategic directives, operational strengths and product pipelines?

Who is doing what?

