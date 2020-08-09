Industrial Enzymes Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Industrial Enzymes Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Industrial Enzymes market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Industrial Enzymes market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Industrial Enzymes market.

Market Overview:

Key Market Trends:

Food Processing, the Dominant Application

Food processing dominates the industrial enzymes market with a total share of ~37%. This is the fastest growing application segment, mainly supported by the ever-growing global population and its increasing purchasing power. Health awareness is also a factor for people‘s increasing demand for food quality, safer production processing, and improved nutritional value.

The increasing demand for higher quality foods in terms of natural flavor and taste has become a common trend among present consumers. This trend triggered the need for the development of flavored and tasty processed foods using industrial enzymes applications. These enzymes act as catalysts by playing important roles in the breaking down of vitamins and nutrients in the metabolic reactions and inter-conversion of complex molecules to smaller molecules.

Food enzymes, such as amylase, cellulase, xylanase, pectinase, protease, lipase, glucosyltransferase, arabinanase, polygalacturonase, chymosin, and beta-glucanase among others, have become an essential part of the global food additives industry.

With the increased innovation and development of technologies in the food industry, industrial enzymes have found extensive application in the fat modification and sweetener technology, thereby driving the industrial enzymes market.

North America Dominates the Market

North America has the highest share, accounting for around 36% of the global market, in 2017. United States occupies the top position in the global industrial enzymes market. The high consumption in the United States industries is correlated with awareness regarding green technologies addressing environmental issues, enhanced productivity, and better product value, thus leading to growth in research and development sector, as well as in industries using enzymes. One of the major factors driving the growth of the United States industrial enzymes market is the increasing use of enzymes in the food and beverage industry, which in turn will propel the marke in the region.

What Industrial Enzymes Market Research Offers:

Industrial Enzymes market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Industrial Enzymes market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Industrial Enzymes industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Industrial Enzymes market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Industrial Enzymes market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Industrial Enzymes Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Drivers

4.1.1 Growing Diversity in Enzyme Applications and Niche Products

4.1.2 Stringent Environmental Norms Curbing the Usage of Chemicals

4.2 Restraints

4.2.1 Restricted Temperature and pH Levels of Enzymes

4.2.2 Competition for Raw Materials with Other Industries and Price Volatility

4.2.3 Various Regulatory Constraints for Different Markets

4.3 Industry Value-Chain Analysis

4.4 Porters 5 Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products and Services

4.4.5 Degree of Competition

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Carbohydrases

5.1.1.1 Amylases

5.1.1.2 Glucanases

5.1.1.3 Cellulases

5.1.1.4 Other Carbohydrases

5.1.2 Proteases

5.1.2.1 Trypsins (API and Non-API)

5.1.2.2 Other Proteases

5.1.3 Lipases

5.1.4 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Food Processing

5.2.1.1 Dairy Applications

5.2.1.2 Bakery Applications

5.2.1.3 Brewing Applications

5.2.1.4 Other Food Processing Applications

5.2.2 Animal Feed

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 Textiles

5.2.5 Leather Processing

5.2.6 Detergents and Cleaners

5.2.7 Bio-Fuel

5.2.8 Cosmetics

5.2.9 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 Asia-Pacific

5.3.1.1 China

5.3.1.2 India

5.3.1.3 Japan

5.3.1.4 South Korea

5.3.1.5 Australia & New Zealand

5.3.1.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.2 North America

5.3.2.1 US

5.3.2.2 Canada

5.3.2.3 Mexico

5.3.2.4 Rest of North America

5.3.3 Europe

5.3.3.1 Germany

5.3.3.2 UK

5.3.3.3 France

5.3.3.4 Spain

5.3.3.5 Italy

5.3.3.6 Russia

5.3.3.7 Rest of Europe

5.3.4 South America

5.3.4.1 Brazil

5.3.4.2 Argentina

5.3.4.3 Rest of South America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 South Africa

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Market Share Analysis**

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Manufacturers

6.4.1.1 AB Enzymes

6.4.1.2 Advanced Enzymes

6.4.1.3 Amano Enzyme Inc.

6.4.1.4 BASF SE

6.4.1.5 Biocatalysts

6.4.1.6 BioResource International Inc.

6.4.1.7 Chr. Hansen Holding AS

6.4.1.8 DowDuPont

6.4.1.9 DSM NV

6.4.1.10 Enzyme Development Corporation

6.4.1.11 Lesaffre

6.4.1.12 Novozymes

6.4.2 End-user

6.4.2.1 Abbott Nutrition

6.4.2.2 BioMereux

6.4.2.3 Danone

6.4.2.4 Fonterra

6.4.2.5 Kerry Ingredients

6.4.2.6 Lactalis Ingredients

6.4.2.7 Nestle

6.4.2.8 Puori Life

6.4.2.9 Rainbow Light

6.4.2.10 Reckitt Benckiser

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 New Product Innovation and Expansion of Application Base

7.2 Increasing Demand from Industries in Emerging Economies

