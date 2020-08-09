Infectious Wound Care Management Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Infectious Wound Care Management Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Infectious Wound Care Management market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Infectious Wound Care Management market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Infectious Wound Care Management market.

Market Overview:

The global infectious wound care management market (henceforth referred to as the market studied) involves the various products that help in healing and preventing infections. Wound care and closure and advanced wound care and closure products are used to treat acute and chronic wounds. Wound therapies have steadily advanced, to treat the patients more effectively and comprehensively. Over the next few years, the demand for wound care products is expected to increase significantly, particularly in the emerging economies.

Key Market Trends:

Diabetes Mellitus Segment is Expected to exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Diabetic wounds are of three types: neuropathic, ischemic, and neuroischemic. Knowing the distinct features of each wound category is essential for identifying wound progression, infection, and healing. Failure in properly identifying the type of wound can lead to an ineffective diabetic wound treatment plan, causing long-term complications or amputation.

Infections are the main concern in any diabetic wound treatment plan. Due to the high morbidity and mortality rates associated with diabetic wounds, more aggressive forms of infection control are necessary. Both oral and topical antibiotics are recommended for all diabetic wound treatment patients who indicate signs of infection. A diabetes wound patient must be treated holistically, to reduce the risk factors that cause wounds. Achieving control over diabetes is difficult but essential, especially in terms of blood glucose levels, proper nutrition, high blood pressure, and smoking cessation.

North America captured the Largest Market Share and is expected to retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall Infectious wound care management market, with the United States accounting for the major contribution to the same. The US segment of the market studied is the most progressive and lucrative in the world, with unconventional practices, products, and world-class clinicians.

According to the National Institutes of Health, human skin wound is a significant indirect threat to the US economy, as the government takes responsibility for the treatment of the public. This has prompted the government to invest significant amounts of money toward developing effective treatment methods. Research in the United States has revealed that the incidence of non-healing cutaneous wounds is about USD 5-7 million per year, in the country. The relative expenditure for these wounds is about USD 25 billion.

Detailed TOC of Infectious Wound Care Management Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Diabetes

4.2.2 Rising Aging Population

4.2.3 Increasing Number of Accidents and Burn Cases

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Risks Associated with Improper Usage and Application of Wound Care Products

4.3.2 Side Effects of Antibiotics

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product Type

5.1.1 Therapy

5.1.1.1 Antibiotic Therapy

5.1.1.2 Iodine Therapy

5.1.1.3 Silver Therapy

5.1.1.4 Other Therapies

5.1.2 Device

5.1.2.1 Wound Dressing

5.1.2.1.1 Film Dressing

5.1.2.1.2 Silver Dressing

5.1.2.1.3 Alginate Dressing

5.1.2.1.4 Other Devices

5.1.2.2 Compression Bandage

5.1.2.3 Negative Pressure Wound Therapy

5.2 Type of Wound

5.2.1 Diabetes Mellitus

5.2.2 Autoimmune Disorder

5.2.3 Hypoxia/Poor Tissue Perfusion

5.2.4 Other Types of Wound

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.2 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.1.3 Sanofi

6.1.4 Smith & Nephew

6.1.5 Molnlycke Health Care AB

6.1.6 3M

6.1.7 Kinetics Concept Company

6.1.8 Coloplast Group

6.1.9 Convatec Group PLC

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

