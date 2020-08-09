Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Inflight Entertainment and Connectivity market.

Market Overview:

Inflight entertainment (IFE) refers to the entertainment that is provided to passengers, during a flight. In recent years, IFE has been expanded to include inflight connectivity (IFC) services, such as internet browsing, text messaging, cell phone usage (if permitted), and wireless streaming. Together, they constitute the inflight entertainment and connectivity (IFEC) systems.

Key Market Trends:

Increase in Retrofits of Cabin Interiors

Currently, the linefit segment has the highest market share, when compared to retrofit. However, it has become important for the airlines to upgrade their aircraft cabins, owing to the advent of new technologies, in order to attract more passengers with the amenities they offer. Technological integration also represents brand value. Hence, the airlines are upgrading and retrofitting their inflight entertainment and connectivity systems with newer ones. This is the main factor that is expected to drive the growth of the retrofit segment during the forecast period. Retrofit is being done on most of the current aircraft, which are already present with the operators. Various airlines, such as IDAIR and Lufthansa, are now installing newer IFEC on their flights as a retrofit option.

Rising Investments in Cabin Interior and Aviation Products by Airlines in Asia-Pacific

At present, North America dominates the inflight entertainment and connectivity market and is currently one of the main markets for IFEC providers. The large number of commercial aircraft in the United States is the main reason for the high market share of North America. However, the market in the region is beginning to saturate, and now the growth is highest in the Asia-Pacific market. The market in the region is evolving, owing to rising investments in cabin interior and other aviation products by the airlines in the region. Hence, Asia-Pacific is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

