Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Intelligent Motor Control Center Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Intelligent Motor Control Center market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Intelligent Motor Control Center market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Intelligent Motor Control Center market.

Market Overview:

A motor control center (MCC) is an assembly of one or more enclosed sections having a shared power bus, and principally containing motor control units. In other words, MCCs are a factory assembly of several motor starters. Network communication challenges and technological advancements have revealed the need to integrate three primary system components: hardware, communications, and software. Next-generation, integrated, intelligent motor control centers (IMCCs) were introduced to match these growing demands.

Key Market Trends:

Automotive End-User to Account for Significant Share

IMCC finds applications in the manufacturing plants of automotive and other transport vehicles, such as ships and railway carriages. IMCC demand in vehicle manufacturing is expected to increase at a steady pace, particularly in Germany, United States, and Japan, owing to the presence of a robust automotive manufacturing sector and higher penetration of industrial automation.

Organisation Internationale des Constructeurs d’Automobiles (OICA) reported that the total number of cars produced in 2016 amounted to 94,976,569 units. The growing demand for automobiles is expected to continue over and beyond the forecast period, which will, in turn, create a demand for effective manufacturing equipment and technologies.

Automakers like Toyota, Mazda, BMW, etc. are expanding their operations across North America, and Asian regions can be potential buyers of IMCC over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Major Share

The North American market is a relatively mature market, but still presents ample opportunities for the implementation of new technologies, such as IMCC. The Energy Information Administration (EIA) estimated that nearly half of the electricity used by the US manufacturers was for operating machinery, of which machine drives (motors) consumed the most.

Such estimates determine the need for efficient motor control systems. Connected manufacturing units in the region support the adoption of IMCC, as a better alternative for reduced energy consumption. The oil & gas industry is expected to be the most prominent end-user in the North American market

IMCCs are predominantly used in the renewable energy industry. Tax incentives have been implemented to encourage the growth of wind energy in the region. In 2016, the wind workforce grew by about 32% emphasizing the growth of this form, in energy production

The US Energy Information Administration estimated that in 2017, the chemical industry was the largest industrial consumer of energy. The chemical industry, along with refining and mining industry, accounted for about 58% of the total US industrial sector energy. Such statistics indicate the scope for the adoption of IMCC, in order to reduce energy consumption.

It is estimated that about 77% of the energy generated in Canada is from renewable energy sources and nuclear energy combined. This percentage is expected to grow over the coming years, owing to the environmental regulations against the use of fossil fuels. The extensive use of electrical enclosures in hydraulic and solar grids is expected to drive the market forward in this region.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999684

What Intelligent Motor Control Center Market Research Offers:

Intelligent Motor Control Center market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Intelligent Motor Control Center market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Intelligent Motor Control Center industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Intelligent Motor Control Center market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Intelligent Motor Control Center market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Intelligent Motor Control Center Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Level of Industrial Automation

4.3.2 Wide Range of Benefits Offered by Intelligent MCCs over Traditional MCCs

4.3.3 Increased Focus on Developing an Efficient Manufacturing/Production Processes

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Costlier Product Implementation due to Hidden Costs in Equipment Installation

4.4.2 Increase in the Use of Switchgears in Medium-voltage Segment

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Operating Voltage

5.1.1 Low-voltage Intelligent MCCs

5.1.2 Medium-voltage Intelligent MCCs

5.2 By End-user Industry

5.2.1 Automotive

5.2.2 Chemicals/Petrochemicals

5.2.3 Food and Beverage

5.2.4 Mining and Metals

5.2.5 Pulp and Paper

5.2.6 Power Generation

5.2.7 Oil and Gas

5.2.8 Other End-user Industries (Cement Manufacturing, Wastewater Management)

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Rockwell Automation Inc.

6.1.2 Eaton Corporation

6.1.3 Schneider Electric SE

6.1.4 ABB Limited

6.1.5 Siemens AG

6.1.6 Larson & Turbo Limited

6.1.7 General Electric Co.

6.1.8 Technical Control Systems Limited

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999684

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Web Conferencing Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Consumer Electronics Market Size Outlook 2020 to 2025: Market Trends, Segmentation, Growth Rate and Competitive Landscape with COVID-19 Outbreak

Rent-to-Own Market Size 2020 Latest Trends with COVID-19 Analysis, Industry Share and Top Manufacturers, New Growth Opportunities with Top Performing Regions till 2024

Liposomes Market Size and Share Research by Top Players Analysis | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

﻿Portable Power Bank Market Research by Global Business Opportunities, Industry Growth Rate, Demand Status, Regional Analysis with Size, Forecast to 2020-2024

Household Bean Sprout Maker Market Share, Top Manufacturers 2020 Future Growth Rate, Industry Size, Business Strategy, Demand Status by 2026 Research Includes COVID-19 Analysis