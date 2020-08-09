Joint Replacement Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Joint Replacement Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Joint Replacement market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Joint Replacement market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Joint Replacement market.

Market Overview:

Joint replacement surgery is performed most frequently to replace joints, which involves the complete or partial removal of the damaged joint and tissues, to be replaced with new, man-made parts. The purpose of such a procedure is to relieve pain and restore a sense of normal function and mobility into the damaged joint. These joint replacement surgeries are predominantly suggested for patients undergoing severe pain and disability as a result of progressive arthritis. The devices for joint replacement surgeries include implants, grafts, and all oher instruments related to joint replacement procedure.

Key Market Trends:

Knee Replacement is Expected to Hold a Significant Market Share in the Procedure Segment

The knee replacement segment is the leading segment, expected to witness major growth during the forecast periods, owing to the rising burden of the geriatric population, the growing prevalence of osteoarthritis and other chronic diseases like osteoporosis, and diabetes. Total knee arthroplasty (TKA), also known as total knee replacement, is one of the most frequently performed orthopaedic procedures. Along with this, several studies have revealed the improvement in functionality after knee arthroplasty in the obese population. Data from “The Second Australian Atlas of Healthcare Variation” showed that 53% of total knee replacements in Australia are due to obesity, as obesity puts excess pressure on weight-bearing joints.

The Market is Dominated by North America and is Expected to Remain the Same in the Forecasted Period

Owing to the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, the rise in geriatric population in the region, and certain other factors, like the rising number of orthopaedic procedures, North America is likely to dominate the joint replacement market. In general, hip, knee and other joint replacement procedures are among the most common elective surgeries in the United States. The average age of patients undergoing hip replacement operations although continues to decrease, but more men are undergoing these operations than in the past, according to a study presented at the American Academy of Orthopaedic Surgeons’ annual meeting. According to the American Academy of Orthopedic Surgeons, by 2030, total knee replacement surgeries are projected to grow 673% to 3.5 million procedures per year. This high projected number is indicative of the likely market growth during the forecast period. In addition, the market is also driven by the presence of all the leading manufacturers of the studied market.

What Joint Replacement Market Research Offers:

Joint Replacement market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Joint Replacement market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Joint Replacement industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Joint Replacement market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Joint Replacement market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Joint Replacement Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Prevalence of Osteoarthritis

4.2.2 Rising Number of Cases of Orthopedic Injury

4.2.3 Increasing Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Availability of Alternatives

4.3.2 Cost of the Procedure

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Procedure

5.1.1 Hip Replacement

5.1.2 Knee Replacement

5.1.3 Elbow Replacement

5.1.4 Ankle Replacement

5.1.5 Other Prodecures

5.2 By Products

5.2.1 Implants

5.2.1.1 Metallic

5.2.1.2 Ceramic

5.2.1.3 Polymeric Biomaterials

5.2.2 Bone Grafts

5.2.2.1 Allograft

5.2.2.2 Synthetic

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 B. Braun Melsungen AG

6.1.2 Corin Group

6.1.3 DJO Global, Inc.

6.1.4 Depuy Synthes (Johnson & Johnson)

6.1.5 Smith & Nephew

6.1.6 Stryker Corporation

6.1.7 Uteshiya Medicare

6.1.8 Wright Medical Group

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

