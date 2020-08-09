Live Cell Imaging Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Live Cell Imaging Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Live Cell Imaging market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Live Cell Imaging market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Live Cell Imaging market.

Market Overview:

As per the scope of this report, live cell imaging techniques allow the real-time examination of every aspect of cellular function under normal and experimental examinations.

Key Market Trends:

Equipment Segment Under Product is Expected to Grow Fastest During the Forecast Period

The equipment segment held the maximum share in 2018. They include microscopes, cell analyzers, image capturing systems, and standalone systems. Recent technological advancements in microscopes have augmented the growth of the market. For instance, inverted research grade microscope has supported imaging of adherent cells and organelles and yield results for tissue sections of less than 5 um thickness. The overall industry trend is shifting toward automation, integration of systems, and maximizing data generation from microscopes. The increasing use of live cell imaging among cell biologists to understand the fundamental nature of the cell function and structure has resulted in the aforementioned shift.

North America Region Holds the Largest Market Share of Live Cell Imaging Market Market Currently and is Believed to Follow the Same Trend over the Forecast Period

North America dominated the market share in 2018. The generous investment and funding available for research in live cell imaging is the key driver in this region. Also, in 2016, the Government of Canada announced the funding to support the Canada Research Chairs Program. This fund was a part of total funding of worth more than USD 164 million that was allocated for infrastructure. Projects on cell imaging in plant development, which are untaken by the McGill University, are also included in this program.

What Live Cell Imaging Market Research Offers:

Live Cell Imaging market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Live Cell Imaging market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Live Cell Imaging industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Live Cell Imaging market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Live Cell Imaging market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Live Cell Imaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Adoption of High-Content Screening Techniques in Drug Discovery

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Chronic Disease Demanding Higher & Quicker Diagnostic Facilities

4.2.3 Government Funding for Cell-Based Research

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of High-Content Screening Systems

4.3.2 Shortage of Skilled Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Equipment

5.1.1.1 Standalone Systems

5.1.1.2 Microscopes

5.1.1.3 Cell Analyzers

5.1.1.4 Image Capturing Devices

5.1.2 Consumables

5.1.2.1 Assay Kits

5.1.2.2 Reagents

5.1.2.3 Media

5.1.2.4 Other Consumables

5.2 By Technology

5.2.1 Fluorescence Resonance Energy Transfer (FRET)

5.2.2 Fluorescence in Situ Hybridization (FISH)

5.2.3 High-Content Screening (HCS)

5.2.4 Fluorescence Recovery After Photobleaching (FRAP)

5.2.5 Ratiometric Imaging

5.2.6 Total Internal Reflection Fluorescence Microscopy (TRIF)

5.2.7 Multiphoton Excitation Microscopy (MPE)

5.2.8 Others

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Cell Biology

5.3.2 Developmental Biology

5.3.3 Stem Cell Biology

5.3.4 Drug Discovery

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East and Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East and Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Becton, Dickinson and Company

6.1.2 Carl Zeiss AG

6.1.3 GE Healthcare

6.1.4 Leica Microsystems

6.1.5 Olympus Corporation

6.1.6 Molecular Devices, LCC

6.1.7 Nikon Corporation

6.1.8 PerkinElmer, Inc.

6.1.9 Sigma-Aldrich Corporation

6.1.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

