Loyalty Management Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

Market Overview:

Loyalty management is an approach to marketing, based on strategic management, in which a company focuses on growing and retaining existing customers through incentives. Branding, product marketing, and loyalty marketing all form part of the customer proposition – the subjective assessment by the customer of whether to purchase a brand or not based on the integrated combination of the value they receive from each of these marketing disciplines.

Key Market Trends:

B2C Solution to Account for Significant Share

Loyalty management solutions are increasingly getting adopted by B2C companies, which are trying to reap the real-life benefits of customer experience management for their bottom-line and reputation simultaneously.

From gathering customer satisfaction information proactively to internal sourcing of customer experience (CX) data, loyalty management solutions can accumulate business-critical data, in order to predict and influence potential customer behavior.

Quite recently, Canadian grocer, Freson Bros., made data-driven loyalty a priority by choosing Clutch’s intelligent customer marketing platform, thereby remodeling their existing loyalty program. By using the revamped program, they are likely to be able to outline insights that is likely to help them to reward the customers in a personal and valuable manner.

The increasing penetration of smartphones in B2C loyalty programs is also forcing vendors to develop more enhanced smartphones oriented programmes. For instance, as Starbucks analyzed that mobile orders and payment represent 11% of all its transactions in the United States, it launched its mobile app for leveraging loyalty programs.

United States to Account for Largest Share

The United States has the most elevated self-reported rate of loyalty program participation in North America. Over 80% of individuals in the United States have enrolled with at least one loyalty program in the retail, travel, or hospitality sectors.

The conventional methods for presenting their loyalty enrollment at retail locations, for example, scanning a card in-store and lookup by telephone number or email are being re-established with the retailer’s mobile applications.

It was estimated that 25% of clients selecting loyalty programs favor the applications contrasted with other customary strategies. This is urging numerous loyalty program projects to move to mobile application platforms in the United States

More than 75% of the United States adults participate in customer loyalty programs, like those offered by credit card companies, hotel chains, and retailers. More than USD 50 billion worth of perceived value in reward points and miles are issued by American businesses annually.

Most of the loyalty customers in the United States prefer monetary benefits, such as price and value, while choosing a loyalty program. Product discounts and free shipping are the major drivers for choosing loyalty programs, for specific retailers. This creates a high need for flexible loyalty management software that can roll out special deals to loyal customers during the festive seasons or special days.

Detailed TOC of Loyalty Management Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 IMPLEMENTATION OF A CUSTOMER-CENTRIC APPROACH ACROSS BUSINESSES

4.3.2 INTENSIFIED COMPETITION INCREASING THE COST OF CUSTOMER ACQUISITION

4.3.3 REWARDING SCHEMES OFFERED BY ORGANIZATIONS

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 LACK OF KNOWLEDGE ABOUT LOYALTY PROGRAM BENEFITS

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Solution

5.1.1 B2C

5.1.2 B2B

5.1.3 Corporate

5.2 By Industry Vertical

5.2.1 BFSI

5.2.2 Consumer Goods and Retail

5.2.3 Healthcare

5.2.4 IT and Telecom

5.2.5 Travel and Hospitality

5.2.6 Manufacturing

5.2.7 Other Industry Verticals

5.3 By Deployment

5.3.1 On-premise

5.3.2 On-demand

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.4.1 Brazil

5.4.4.2 Argentina

5.4.4.3 Mexico

5.4.4.4 Rest of South America

5.4.5 Middle East and Africa

5.4.5.1 UAE

5.4.5.2 Saudi Arabia

5.4.5.3 South Africa

5.4.5.4 Nigeria

5.4.5.5 Rest of Middle East and Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Aimia Inc.

6.1.2 IBM Corporation

6.1.3 Oracle Corporation

6.1.4 Comarch SA

6.1.5 SAP SE

6.1.6 Epsilon Data Management LLC

6.1.7 Fidelity Information Services Inc.

6.1.8 TIBCO Software

6.1.9 Martiz Holdings Inc.

6.1.10 Kobie Marketing, Inc.

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

