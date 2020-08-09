Marketing Automation Software Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Marketing Automation Software Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Marketing Automation Software market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Marketing Automation Software market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Marketing Automation Software market.

Market Overview:

Marketing automation refers to the software that exists with the goal of automating marketing actions. Many marketing departments have to automate repetitive tasks, such as emails, social media, and other website actions.

Key Market Trends:

E-mail Marketing Expected to be a Significant Application

Email marketing is one of the primary channels of marketing, considering the number of email users, which is close to 3.5 billion. Businesses around the world have utilized email marketing. Broadcasting an email to a potential client or consumer that could help in closing the sale is considered as email marketing. Generally, email marketing involves sending advertisements, newsletters, solicit sales, request donations, and request businesses via emails.

Email marketing has evolved drastically over the past few years. With the advent of e-commerce and smartphones, the number of users utilizing email service had increased in the previous decade, which improved the reach of email marketing. With the vast amount of user data available, companies are focusing on automating the database to streamline the process and explore new ways of email marketing.

This has provided an opportunity for companies to explore automated email marketing. Gmail revealed that 68.4% of the incoming emails are classified as promotions (as of February 2017). Such figures emphasize the penetration of email marketing.

In October 2017, a global provider of email marketing and automation software, Aweber, introduced click automation to its e-mail automation platform. With this update, users can segment their audience (based on the links they click) and send more relevant emails to convert the leads into their conversion funnel.

China Expected to Witness Significant Growth

China is one of the digital marketing powerhouses. The country boasts of the world’s second-largest search advertising market and spends more on digital advertising than Japan, Indonesia, Australia, and South Korea, combined.

The country is transforming the way businesses think about their marketing strategy. Due to its massive scale and unique consumer behavior, the Chinese market has forced firms to be creative about their marketing strategies, which also applies to market automation.

In China, more than half (57.2%) of advertisement expenditure went toward the internet in 2017, implying that the digital marketing landscape is more competitive than ever. Moreover, social media platforms, such as Weibo, WeChat, and Tieba, and search engines (Baidu) have launched advertising products focusing on people, targeting to increase marketing performance. Around 66% of the country’s population uses WeChat, posing lucrative opportunities in the social media marketing sphere.

The country is witnessing an increase in advertising expenditure by organizations. For instance, according to GroupM, one of the world’s largest advertising media company, the advertising spending in 2017 was USD 86.28 billion in China.

Although advertising expenditure in the country is relatively high with various industries adopting marketing strategies to gain recognition in the market, the number of companies adopting marketing automation software in the region is relatively low due to lack of awareness.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999441

What Marketing Automation Software Market Research Offers:

Marketing Automation Software market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Marketing Automation Software market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Marketing Automation Software industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Marketing Automation Software market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Marketing Automation Software market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Marketing Automation Software Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Increasing Demand for Digital Marketing

4.3.2 Rising Demand to Integrate Marketing Efforts

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Lack of Skilled Professionals across the Industry

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Deployment

5.1.1 Cloud-based

5.1.2 On-premise

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Campaign Management

5.2.2 Email Marketing

5.2.3 In-bound Marketing

5.2.4 Lead Management

5.2.5 Mobile Application

5.2.6 Social Media Marketing

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 By End-user Vertical

5.3.1 Entertainment and Media

5.3.2 Financial Services

5.3.3 Government

5.3.4 Healthcare

5.3.5 Manufacturing

5.3.6 Retail

5.3.7 Other End-user Verticals

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Latin America

5.4.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Act-On Software Inc.

6.1.2 Adobe Systems Incorporated

6.1.3 Hubspot Inc.

6.1.4 IBM Corporation (Silverpop)

6.1.5 Marketo Inc.

6.1.6 Microsoft Corporation

6.1.7 Oracle Corporation

6.1.8 Salesforce.com Inc.

6.1.9 Salesfusion, Inc.

6.1.10 SAS SE

6.1.11 Teradata Corporation

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999441

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Laboratory Information Management System/LIMS Market Growth Status and Industry Size Forecast 2020 – Industry Share, Business Statistics, Future Scope, Regional Segmentation, Supply and Demand Status till 2026

Isophthaloyl Dichloride Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Consulting Services Market Share Forecast Analysis 2020 Industry Top Players with Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis

Surgery Tables Market Share and Size Analysis by Regional Demand Status, Future Growth Rate, Manufacturers, Trends by Market Dynamics and Development Scope till 2026

﻿Mini WiFi Wireless Camera Market 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Size & Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024 | Says Industry Research.co

Shoe Insert Market Share Value 2020 Industry Top Players, Trends, Global Growth Rate by Size Expansion Strategies by 2026 Report Includes COVID-19 Analysis