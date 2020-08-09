Medical Imaging Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Medical Imaging Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Medical Imaging market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Medical Imaging market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Medical Imaging market.

Market Overview:

As per the , the medical imaging market covers a wide array of medical devices used for diagnostic purposes. It has a vast range of applications in a variety of oncological, orthopedic, gastro- and gynecological fields. With advanced healthcare facilities and growing healthcare expenditure, North America is expected to dominate this market, followed by the European region. The market is segmented by product type, application, and geography.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Segment under Application is expected to Account for Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Oncology deals with diagnosis and treatment of tumors and cancers, which is one the leading causes of morbidity and mortality. Among both sexes, lung, breast, and colorectal cancers are among the most common cancers in the world with lung cancer alone contributing to more than 13% of the total cases diagnosed.

According to WHO, cancer was responsible for 8.8 million deaths in 2015, including nearly 1 in 6 deaths globally. In addition, one-third of deaths are due to high body mass index, low fruit and vegetable intake, lack of physical activity, tobacco use (includes approximately 22% of cancer deaths), and alcohol use. Additionally, there are several minor side effects, such as nausea, headaches, dry mouth, diarrhea, allergic reaction, and others, as well as some major side effects, such as kidney disease, dementia, and others associated with its use, which can affect the adoption rate, and hence can be a restraining factor in the market.

Medical imaging plays a vital role in interventional oncology (with rising opportunities to diagnose and treat in a targeted and minimally or non-invasive manner) as well as in chemo and radiation therapy. Tools, such as CT, are the highly beneficial and preferred method of imaging for many conditions, including trauma patients. Comparatively, PET is mostly preferred as compared to SPECT, and there are hybrid medical devices also available such as PET/CT or PET/MRI.

North America accounted for the Largest Share in the Global Market

North America is found to hold a major share of the medical imaging market and is expected to show a similar trend over the forecast period, without significant fluctuations. The United States contributes to the major share in the medical imaging market, which can be attributed to the increasing technological advances, higher affordability rates from the population, and the number of diagnostic procedures increasing on a yearly basis. According to OECD, till 2007, the number of MRI units being available per one million of the population was 25.9. The volume rose to approximately 39 by 2015, reported as of 2017, including 20.3 in ambulatory services and 18.7 in hospitals. MRI diagnostic is a growing field, both in terms of the number of the installed scanner and in the number of scans being performed. Based on the data by OECD, the United States is one of the leaders, second only to Japan, both in terms of availability and utilization.

Hence, with the presence of well-established healthcare facilities, increasing demand for advanced healthcare systems among the aging population, and increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, the market is expected to grow in the forecast period.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999563

What Medical Imaging Market Research Offers:

Medical Imaging market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Medical Imaging market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Medical Imaging industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Medical Imaging market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Medical Imaging market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Medical Imaging Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rise in the Prevalence of Chronic Diseases

4.2.2 Increased Adoption of Advanced Technologies in Medical Imaging

4.2.3 Increase in the Geriatric Population

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Expensive Procedures and Equipment

4.3.2 Side Effects of Diagnostic Imaging

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 X-Ray Equipment

5.1.1.1 Stationary

5.1.1.2 Portable

5.1.2 Fluoroscopy

5.1.2.1 Fixed Fluoroscope

5.1.2.2 Mobile Fluoroscope

5.1.3 MRI

5.1.3.1 Closed Systems

5.1.3.2 Open Systems

5.1.4 Ultrasound

5.1.5 Computed Tomography

5.1.6 Other Imaging Modalities

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Cardiology

5.2.2 Oncology

5.2.3 Neurology

5.2.4 Orthopedics

5.2.5 Gastroenterology

5.2.6 Gynecology

5.2.7 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Canon Medical Systems Corporation

6.1.2 Carestream Health Inc.

6.1.3 Esaote SpA

6.1.4 FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Hitachi Medical Systems

6.1.7 Hologic Corporation

6.1.8 Koninklijke Philips N.V.,

6.1.9 Shimadzu Medical

6.1.10 Siemens Healthineers

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999563

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Mobile BI Market: Growth Rate and Size Analysis 2020 | Global Industry Share, Demand and Future Scope, Business Prospect, and Opportunities Forecast till 2026

Dioxathion Market Growth Rate by Share 2020-2026 | Revenue Forecast by Product Type, Applications and Regions and COVID-19 impact on Global Industry

Multipolar Magnetizing Fixture Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Global Key Players Overview with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Dental Light Bulbs Market Size Analysis by Top Key Players 2020 Business Growth Rate by Share, Industry Segment, Future Prospect, Key Finding and Market Dynamics Forecast to 2026

Metal Carboxylates Market Key Developments by Global Size, Emerging Trends, Industry Analysis, Growth Status of Manufacturers, and Product Specification Forecast to 2020-2024

Lithium Ion Secondary Battery Market Size and Share by Growth, Industry Drivers and Restraints, Global Opportunity, COVID-19 Impact on Topmost Players | Forecast 2020-2026