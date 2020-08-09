Medical Waste Management Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Medical Waste Management Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Medical Waste Management market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Medical Waste Management market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Medical Waste Management market.

Market Overview:

Medical waste is a type of waste which contains infectious material and it is the waste generated by healthcare facilities like the physician’s offices, hospitals, dental practices, laboratories, medical research facilities, and veterinary clinics. Medical waste can contain bodily fluids like blood or other contaminants. The 1988 Medical Waste Tracking Act defines it as waste generated during medical research, testing, diagnosis, immunization, or treatment of either human beings or animals. Some examples are culture dishes, glassware, bandages, gloves, discarded sharps like needles or scalpels, swabs, and tissue.

Key Market Trends:

Incineration segment is estimated to rule the medical waste management market

Incineration is the most common and highly preferred method used for the medical waste disposing, although it is unsafe for the environment as it leads to global warming. The Environment Protection Agency has imposed stringent regulations regarding incineration due to the increasing global warming, which has led to the inhibition of emitting harmful gases that effect global warming. For instance, The Canadian Council of Ministers of the Environment has recently proposed new incinerator emission standards that will reduce current dioxin and mercury emissions by 80%. Furthermore, the increase in technological advancements and rising generation of excess medical waste across the globe are anticipated to propel the growth of the medical waste management market globally.

The United States to Lead the Market in North America

The US medical waste management market held the largest market share in North America, owing to the presence of the highly developed healthcare sector, along with the rising prevalence of infectious and chronic diseases, which require advanced medical and surgical aids, and the treatment for these diseases also produce a large number of by-products and residues. Many hospitals in the United States have started recycling the single-use products, which are sold back to the hospitals at a fraction of the original cost.

Asia-Pacific is also expected to witness the highest growth rate, due to the rising social awareness and establishment of stringent regulations for the proper disposal of medical residues and by-products.

Detailed TOC of Medical Waste Management Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Initiatives by Government Authorities

4.2.2 Increasing Awareness of Medical Waste

4.2.3 Increasing Medical Waste

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Technological Advancements

4.3.2 High-capital Investments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Waste

5.1.1 Non-hazardous Waste

5.1.2 Hazardous Waste

5.2 Treatment

5.2.1 Incineration

5.2.2 Autoclaving

5.2.3 Chemical Treatment

5.2.4 Other Treatments

5.3 Service

5.3.1 Collection, Transportation, and Storage

5.3.2 Treatment and Disposal

5.3.3 Recycling

5.3.4 Other Services

5.4 Treatment Site

5.4.1 Offsite Treatment

5.4.2 Onsite Treatment

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Biomedical Waste Solutions, LLC

6.1.2 Clean Harbors, Inc.

6.1.3 Daniels Sharpsmart Inc.

6.1.4 Republic Services, Inc.

6.1.5 Stericycle, Inc.

6.1.6 Suez Environmental Services

6.1.7 US Ecology, Inc.

6.1.8 Veolia Environnmental Services

6.1.9 Waste Management, Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

