Medium Caliber Ammunition Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Medium Caliber Ammunition Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Medium Caliber Ammunition market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Medium Caliber Ammunition market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Medium Caliber Ammunition market.

Market Overview:

The medium caliber ammunition include 40mm, 30mm, 25mm, and 20mm high-explosive (HE), armor-piercing (AP), illumination, smoke, anti-personnel, and training cartridges that have the capability to defeat light armor, material, and personnel targets. These ammunitions provide point – and area – target engagement via medium handheld and crew-served weapons. The also includes the medium caliber ammunition used in non-lethal weapons.

Key Market Trends:

The Non-lethal Segment is Expected to Experience the Fastest Growth

Currently, the lethal segment dominates the market in terms of revenue share. However, the non-lethal segment is anticipated to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The non-lethal applications for medium caliber ammunition range from personal defense by private owners to riot-control by law enforcement agencies (police and other civil law units). The increasing preference for non-lethal weapons by riot control forces and law enforcement agencies, to reduce the collateral damage, will be a major driving factor for this segment to grow at a higher CAGR compared to the lethal segment.

Asia-Pacific and Middle East & Africa are Expected to Generate the Highest Demand

As of 2018, Asia-Pacific held the highest market share, followed by North America, primarily due to the growing demand for ammunitions in countries like India, China, Japan, and South Korea. Major countries in the Asia-Pacific region have increased their defense spending in the past year, focused on strengthening their armed forces against growing geopolitical tensions and terror threats. However, the demand is expected to shift toward Middle East & African countries. The present geopolitical scenario in these nations demands that ammunition purchases be on the governments’ priority list and the trend is expected to continue in the forecast period. Due to political instability in its neighboring countries (Iraq to the north, Iran across the Persian Gulf, and Yemen to the south), all posing significant threats and housing strong Islamic movements, Saudi Arabia was the second-largest importer of arms during the period of 2013 – 2017, with a global share of 10%. The share is expected to increase further in the coming years.

