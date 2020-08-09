MEMS Pressure Sensors Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“MEMS Pressure Sensors Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the MEMS Pressure Sensors market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global MEMS Pressure Sensors market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global MEMS Pressure Sensors market.

Market Overview:

In the scope of the MEMS Pressure Sensors study, only Silicon material has been considered, since MEMS pressure sensor chips are primarily built from silicon, assembled generally with an ASIC chip, and packaged in a first level packaging. <

Key Market Trends:

Automotive Application to Hold Major Share

– Sensors and Actuators are components of automotive electronic control systems. Hence, the type of sensors and actuators required are dictated by the desired control system function. With the advent of engine control systems, the need for sensors on both the input and the exhaust sides of the engine came into effect. A manifold absolute pressure (MAP) and a manifold air temperature (MAT) sensor were used to compute the density of air entering the engine.

– In the event of a severe side impact, MEMS pressure sensors help gain precious reaction time by measuring the steep and quick increase of pressure within the cavities of passenger car doors.

– Even before the accelerometers attached to the airbag control unit receive a signal indicating a heavy impact, the pressure sensors are capable of indicating that the door cavities have been compressed by accident.

– This early detection gives the airbag control unit additional time to run sophisticated algorithms to determine the airbag-deployment strategy that will deliver optimal passenger protection.

North America to Hold Major Share

– Stringent government regulations regarding safety and significantly growing automotive and aerospace industries are driving the market for MEMS pressure sensors in North America.

– The emergence of information technology, coupled with the increased usage of IoT across a wide range of manufacturing, industrial, and automotive applications, have added a new dimension to the way of conducting business operations in the region.

– The region houses 8 out of 10 largest medical device companies, including Medtronic, Johnson & Johnson, GE Healthcare, Baxter, Becton Dickinson, Cardinal Health, Abbott Labs, and Stryker. With production expected to increase over the forecast period considering the demand, both domestic and across regions (China, Canada, and Mexico accounted for 26.1% of all US medical device exports in 2017), the scope for MEMS pressure sensors is significant.

What MEMS Pressure Sensors Market Research Offers:

MEMS Pressure Sensors market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

MEMS Pressure Sensors market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global MEMS Pressure Sensors industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the MEMS Pressure Sensors market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

MEMS Pressure Sensors market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of MEMS Pressure Sensors Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Research Phases

2.2 Analysis Methodology

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Industry Value Chain Analysis

4.3 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.3.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.3.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.3.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.3.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.3.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.4 Technology Snapshot

4.5 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.6 Market Drivers

4.6.1 Emergence of Automation & Industry 4.0

4.6.2 Increasing Demand for Sensor-rich Applications

4.7 Market Restraints

4.7.1 Complexity Regarding Multiple Interface

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Medical

5.1.2 Automotive

5.1.3 Industrial

5.1.4 Aerospace and Defense

5.1.5 Consumer Electronics

5.2 By Type

5.2.1 INTRODUCTION

5.2.2 Silicon Piezoresistive

5.2.3 Silicon Capacitive

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bosch Sensortec GmbH

6.1.2 Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd

6.1.3 Amphenol Corporation

6.1.4 Sensata Technologies

6.1.5 Silicon Microstructures, Inc.

6.1.6 STMicroelectronics N.V.

6.1.7 Omron Corporation

6.1.8 Alps Alpine Company Ltd.

6.1.9 Infineon Technologies AG

6.1.10 TE Connectivity Ltd.

6.1.11 NXP Semiconductors N.V. (Freescale)

6.1.12 InvenSense Inc. (TDK Corporation)

6.1.13 RoHM Co. Ltd.

6.1.14 GE Druck Holdings Ltd.

6.1.15 Honeywell International Inc.

6.1.16 FirstSensor AG

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

