Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Metal Fabrication Equipment Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Metal Fabrication Equipment market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Metal Fabrication Equipment market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Metal Fabrication Equipment market.

Market Overview:

A complete background analysis of the metal fabrication equipment market, which includes an assessment of the emerging trends by segments and regional markets, and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Focus on the Implementation of Industry 4.0

– The growth of Industry 4.0, or the Internet of Things (IoT), which is a key trend, is expected to have a profound influence on tooling and fabricating equipment, as it relates to the flow of information to machine tools and engineers/operators. Smart tooling is expected to provide real-time feedback about problems, such as vibration, and send alerts to the engineer.

– The transition to Industry 4.0 starts with machining environments that are highly consistent in day-to-day operations. Tool presetting is vital to the beginning of this process. Once the tool holder assembly is preset, data can be sent directly to the machine tool (saving time and preventing potential machining mistakes) or it can be transferred to an RFID chip installed in the tool holder.

– Manufacturers find the presetting process to be a huge factor in reducing scrap during production. The demand for Industry 4.0 solutions is increasing as companies move toward consistent, highly productive machining.

Growth of Machining Centers and the Machine Tools Market

– The metal cutting machine market, which was valued at USD 5.99 billion in 2016, is expected to record a CAGR of 5.7% between 2017 and 2025.

– Automotive was the largest application segment for the market studied in 2016, and it is expected to register a CAGR of 6.5% between 2018 and 2024.

– The metal fabrication market in Asia-Pacific is likely to experience a substantial growth over the next few years, owing to the robust growth in various application industries, especially in the automotive, and aerospace and defense markets.

– In terms of value, the Asia-Pacific market is expected to register a CAGR of 6.7% between 2018 and 2024. Moreover, the increasing demand for metal cutting equipment is expected to increase the demand for metal fabrication equipment over the next few years.

What Metal Fabrication Equipment Market Research Offers:

Metal Fabrication Equipment market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Metal Fabrication Equipment market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Metal Fabrication Equipment industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Metal Fabrication Equipment market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Metal Fabrication Equipment market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Metal Fabrication Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Challenges

4.4 Value Chain / Supply Chain Analysis

4.5 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.5.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.5.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.5.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.5.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.6 Technological Snapshot

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.2 Latin America

5.1.3 Asia-Pacific (APAC)

5.1.4 Europe

5.1.5 Middle East & Africa (MEA)

5.2 Service Type

5.2.1 Machining and Cutting

5.2.1.1 Machining Centres

5.2.1.2 Lathe Machines

5.2.1.3 Drilling, Grinding, Horning, and Lapping Machines

5.2.1.4 Laser, Ion Beam, and Ultrasonic Machines

5.2.1.5 Gear Cutting Machines

5.2.1.6 Sawing and Cutting-off Machines

5.2.1.7 Other Handling and Cutting Equipment

5.2.2 Welding

5.2.2.1 ARC Welding

5.2.2.2 Oxy-fuel Welding

5.2.2.3 Laser Beam Welding

5.2.2.4 Other Types of Welding

5.2.3 Forming

5.2.3.1 Forging Machines and Hammers

5.2.3.2 Bending, Folding, and Straightening Machines

5.2.3.3 Shearing, Punching, and Notching Machines

5.2.3.4 Wire Forming Machines

5.2.3.5 Other Presses and Metal Forming Machines

5.2.4 Other Service Types

5.3 End-user Industries

5.3.1 Automotive

5.3.2 Construction

5.3.3 Aerospace

5.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

5.3.5 Other End-user Industries

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 MARKET COMPETITION OVERVIEW

6.2 COMPANY PROFILES

6.2.1 Trumpf

6.2.2 Shenyang Machine Tool

6.2.3 Amada

6.2.4 Okuma

6.2.5 DMG MORI

6.2.6 FANUC Corp.

6.2.7 Colfax

6.2.8 Atlas Copco

6.2.9 BTD Manufacturing

6.3 Summary of Key and Active Players in the Market

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

8 DISCLAIMER

