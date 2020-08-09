Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market.

Market Overview:

microLED, also known as micro-LED, is an emerging flat panel display technology. As the name implies, microLED displays consist of arrays of microscopic LEDs forming the individual pixel elements. When compared to the widespread LCD technology, microLED displays offer better contrast, response times, and energy efficiency.

Key Market Trends:

Consumer Electronics to Account for Significant Share

Owing to technological advancements across various consumer electronic products, such as TVs, smartphones, smartwatches, tablets, micro LEDs, are expected to witness increased incorporation among these products. Technological giants in the market have adequate experience in the LCD, LED, and OLED technologies and are now engaging their resource and expertise in the developments of micro-LED, which are supposedly the future of the consumer electronics market.

Moreover, a South Korean giant, LG Electronics, is also planning to bring a new series of micro-LED displays to the market. The company has filed the paperwork to trademark these displays in the European Union, which will be used in smartphones, laptops, tablets and other similar electronic devices. LG is naming the displays as XµLED, SµLED, and XLµLED.

Taiwan holds a broad range of advanced LED and display technologies that makes one of the leading micro LED developers for consumer electronics. It is building a pilot line and aims to deliver micro LED offerings to domestic VR companies.

Moreover, prototypes from Korean firms debuted at CES 2018, namely ‘The Wall’ from Samsung and Micro LED displays from Lumens, proved the great effort both Korean enterprises. Owing to similar developments across other APAC countries and increasing consumption of electronic products, APAC is anticipated to witness a significant growth rate over the forecast period.

North America to Account for Largest Share

The increasing penetration of smartphones is considered to be one of the biggest contributor toward the adoption of micro LED in the region. In recent years, the United States has witnessed a consistent growth in smartphone sales. As part of its 2016 General Social Survey Statistics in Canada, 76% of Canadians owned a smartphone in 2016. In addition to smartphones, 71% of the Canadians surveyed owned a laptop, 54% had a tablet or e-reader and 50% a desktop computer.

The increasing penetration of smartwatches in the region is also expected to augment the adoption of the micro LED market. Companies, such as LG Electronics are planning to launch a new smartwatch alongside its signature LG V40 ThinQ smartphone in the United States, in order to leverage the growing opportunities of these devices in the region.

The United States Patent and Trademark Office also granted patents for Apple Inc., where about 99.9% of the patent is about advanced Micro LED displays. Its newly granted patent covers their invention relating to a display technology inherited from LuxVue, a Micro LED company they acquired in 2014.

Thus, in order to leverage the opportunity, companies, such as Rohinni (US – Based) entered into a joint venture with Magna Electronics, in order to develop flexible mini-LED and micro-LED based lighting devices for the automotive market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/13999687

What Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market Research Offers:

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Micro Light Emitting Diode (LED) Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Introduction to Market Drivers and Restraints

4.3 Market Drivers

4.3.1 Emergence Of MEMS Technology

4.3.2 Growth Of Consumer Electronics

4.4 Market Restraints

4.4.1 Mass Traansfer To Be A Bottleneck For Commercialization of Micro Led

4.4.2 Complexities Through The Supply Chain

4.5 Value Chain Analysis

4.6 Industry Attractiveness Porters Five Force Analysis

4.6.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.6.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.6.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.6.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.6.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Application

5.1.1 Display

5.1.1.1 Smartwatch

5.1.1.2 Near-to-eye Devices (AR and VR)

5.1.1.3 Television

5.1.1.4 Smartphone and Tablet

5.1.1.5 Monitor and Laptop

5.1.1.6 Head-up Display

5.1.1.7 Digital Signage

5.1.2 Lighting

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Consumer Electronics

5.2.2 Automotive

5.2.3 Aerospace and Defense

5.2.4 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.3 Asia Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the world

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Innolux Corporation

6.1.2 Sony Corporation

6.1.3 LG Display Co Ltd.

6.1.4 Aledia SA

6.1.5 Epistar Corporation

6.1.6 Optovate Limited

6.1.7 Rohinni LLC

6.1.8 Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

6.1.9 JBD Inc.

6.1.10 Plessey Semiconductors Limited

6.1.11 Ostendo Technologies, Inc

6.1.12 VueReal Inc.

6.1.13 Allos Semiconductors

7 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS

8 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/13999687

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Financial Forecasting Software Market Share and Forecast by 2020 to 2026 | Top Key Players Analysis Covers Regions with Growth Value, Comprehensive Development Strategy, Global Size with Revenue and COVID-19 Impact

Diatomaceous Filter Aid Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact

Large Diameter Bearings Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

Cholesterol-Lowering Drugs Market Size and Growth Rate 2020 | Global Impact of COVID-19 on Industry Share, Explosive Factors of Key Players, Progress Status, and Recent Trends Forecast to 2026

﻿Pneumatic Actuator Market 2020 Leading Manufacturers Analysis with Industry Size & Share, Business Overview, Price, Revenue and Gross Profit Forecast by 2024 | Says Industry Research.co

Triclabendazole Market Size by Growth Status 2020 Global Key Players, Development Plans, Topmost Opportunities, Industry Trend and COVID-19 Impact on Geography Forecast till 2026