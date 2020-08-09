Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market.

Market Overview:

Digital glass cockpit systems are also known as electronic flight information systems (EFIS) or cockpit display system (CDS). The systems consist of digital flight instrument displays which are mostly large LCD screens. Digital glass cockpit systems use different displays driven by flight management systems, which can be adjusted to display the information regarding various aspects of the flight as required by the pilot.

Key Market Trends:

Helicopter segment to dominate the market during the forecast period

The designs of the military helicopter have seen a drastic change over the past few years. Most advanced high-tech machines and digital glass cockpit systems are incorporated into the helicopters to enhance their effectiveness. Currently, many helicopter avionics modernization and upgrade projects are being taken up around the world. The glass cockpit systems provide the sophisticated real-time operating system with the latest processor technology that provides situational awareness for the pilots operating these helicopters. The avionics for the helicopters vary a lot compared to fixed-wing aircraft and the cockpit sophistication requirements are also high, especially in military application. Hence, this segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

North America dominates in terms of market share

As of 2018, North America had the highest market share out of all the regions. This was mainly due to the procurement and modernization plans of the US Department of Defense. The country currently has plans to procure F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, light attack aircraft, and trainer aircraft and also, to modernize its fleet of the B-1, B-52H, and B-2 aircraft. Such investments in the aircraft fleet will propel the growth of this region during the forecast period.

However, Asia-Pacific is expected to register a high CAGR, due to the increased procurement of aircraft and rotorcraft by countries like India, Japan, Indonesia, and South Korea, among others. Also, fleet modernization plans in China and India will further drive the growth of the market.

What Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market Research Offers:

Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Military Aircraft Digital Glass Cockpit Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Fives Force Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Systems

5.1.1 Multi-Functional Display Systems

5.1.2 Primary Flight Display

5.1.3 Engine-Indicating and Crew-Alerting System (EICAS) Display

5.1.4 Other Systems

5.2 Aircraft Type

5.2.1 Fighter Jet

5.2.2 Transport Aircraft

5.2.3 Helicopter

5.2.4 Other Aircraft Types

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 France

5.3.2.3 Russia

5.3.2.4 UK

5.3.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 India

5.3.3.3 Japan

5.3.3.4 South Korea

5.3.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Latin America

5.3.4.1 Mexico

5.3.4.2 Brazil

5.3.4.3 Argentina

5.3.4.4 Rest of Latin America

5.3.5 Middle East & Africa

5.3.5.1 Saudi Arabia

5.3.5.2 UAE

5.3.5.3 South Africa

5.3.5.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Astronautics Corporation of America

6.4.2 Elbit Systems Ltd

6.4.3 Esterline Technologies Corporation

6.4.4 Honeywell International Inc.

6.4.5 Garmin Ltd

6.4.6 Collins aerospace

6.4.7 Thales Group

6.4.8 Safran

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

