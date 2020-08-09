Military Rotorcraft Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Military Rotorcraft Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Military Rotorcraft market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Military Rotorcraft market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Military Rotorcraft market.

Market Overview:

The study includes all types of manned rotorcraft (or helicopters) used for military purposes. In segmentation by type, the other types segment includes rotorcraft used as reconnaissance helicopters, training helicopters and maritime helicopters, among others. Furthermore, the report covers the following aspects:

Key Market Trends:

Attack helicopter segment to dominate the market

Currently, the attack helicopter segment has the highest market share out of all the segments, due to the procurement of attack helicopters on a large scale around the world. However, the other types segment, which includes rotorcraft used for several purposes like the reconnaissance, training, observation, and maritime purposes, is projected for a high growth rate, due to the increasing usage of the rotorcraft for many support purposes.

North America to have the highest market share

North America, at present, has the highest market share in the military rotorcraft market. The United States has the largest number of military rotorcraft in the world and is constantly procuring new military rotorcraft every year in huge quantities. Furthermore, through Foreign Military Sales (FMS), the United States sells its military rotorcraft on a large scale to countries across the world. However, during the forecast period, the revenues from Asia-Pacific are expected to increase with a higher growth rate than North America. The revenues from Asia-Pacific are driven by the high demand from the countries in the region.

Detailed TOC of Military Rotorcraft Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.3 Market Restraints

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Attack helicopters

5.1.2 Transport helicopters

5.1.3 Multi-Mission helicopters

5.1.4 Other Types

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 India

5.2.3.2 China

5.2.3.3 Japan

5.2.3.4 South Korea

5.2.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Latin America

5.2.4.1 Mexico

5.2.4.2 Brazil

5.2.4.3 Rest of Latin America

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

5.2.5.1 UAE

5.2.5.2 South Africa

5.2.5.3 Saudi Arabia

5.2.5.4 Rest of Middle-East & Africa

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements

6.2 Vendor Market Share

6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players

6.4 Company Profiles

6.4.1 Russian Helicopters

6.4.2 Lockheed Martin Corporation

6.4.3 The Boeing Company

6.4.4 Textron Inc.

6.4.5 Airbus SE

6.4.6 Leonardo SpA

6.4.7 Korea Aerospace Industries Ltd

6.4.8 Changhe Aircraft Industries Corporation

6.4.9 Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL)

6.4.10 MD Helicopters Inc.

6.4.11 Turkish Aerospace Industries Inc.

6.4.12 Helibras

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

