Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry market.

Market Overview:

A complete background analysis of the Moroccan Tourism and Hotel Industry, including an assessment of the parental market, emerging trends by segments and regional markets, significant changes in market dynamics and market overview are covered in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Tourism: A Driving Force for Morocco’s GDP Growth

– Morocco’s tourism generated revenue totaled around MAD 70 billion in 2017. Although the country’s GDP growth experienced a moderate slow down in 2018, its tourism revenue continued to support the economy. This scenario is likely to continue in 2019.

– There is a positive outlook that the tourism sector will remain the tailwind for Morocco’s economic growth. Although GDP growth may slow down when compared with the high rate it recorded in 2017, there is an optimistic outlook on GDP’s regional average, due to the key growth drivers, tourism, and the manufacturing industries benefiting from the foreign investment in aeronautical and automotive sectors.

– The number of overseas visitors entering the border reached 11.35 million, a 10% increase from 2016, representing an increase of more than 1 million tourists.

– Tourist numbers increased from Morocco’s main EU markets, such as Germany (up 15 percent), the Netherlands and Italy (up 9 %), France and Spain (up 8%), as well as the United States, which experienced a significant increase of 29%.

– Furthermore, figures from other markets exhibit very encouraging signs: 39% increase from Japan and a 38 % increase from Brazil.

Morocco Expanding Tourism Infrastructure in Southern Provinces

– With an unspoiled coastline, vast swathes of desert, and a unique cultural heritage, Morocco’s three southern provinces have the right ingredients to support a sustainable tourism industry.

– Although the region lags behind others in terms of site development and accommodation, private and public initiatives are helping to open up new opportunities for niche products and increase visitor traffic.

– Given the range of attractions and low development levels, there are significant opportunities for growth in the tourism sector in the country. Tourism accounted for very less percentage in southern provinces, which is partly due to the limited air links with the more heavily populated north, where the primary international airports are located, as well as underdevelopment of accommodation and niche services.

– The tourism sector has not achieved its full potential due to several factors, such as poor communication at the regional and national levels on the region’s potential, the low bed capacity, animation, and entertainment services.

– This dynamic is changing, however, thanks to the national tourism development strategy, Plan Azur 2020, which is facilitating the build-out of tourism capacity in the southern provinces. Additional flights have begun linking the three major cities to Casablanca and the Canary Islands; Dakhla, for instance, has 10 weekly flights to Agadir and Casablanca combined. As a result, a combination of large-scale investments and smaller family-owned hospitality businesses has been increasing local supply and raising the region’s profile with local and foreign visitors alike.

Detailed TOC of Morocco Tourism and Hotel Industry Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Deliverables of the Study

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Research Methodology

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 MARKET INSIGHTS AND DYNAMICS

3.1 Market Overview

3.2 Customer Behavior Analysis

3.3 Industry Attractiveness

3.4 Drivers

3.5 Restraints

3.6 Opportunities

4 MARKET SEGMENTATION

4.1 By Origin

4.1.1 Domestic

4.1.2 International

4.2 By Destination

4.2.1 Marrakesh

4.2.2 Agadir+Taghazout

4.2.3 Casablanca

4.2.4 Rabat

4.2.5 Tangier

4.2.6 Other Destinations

4.3 By Type

4.3.1 Accommodation services

4.3.2 Travel Services

5 COMPANY PROFILES

5.1 Four Seasons Resort Marrakech

5.2 Accor Gestion Maroc

5.3 Hilton Garden Inn Tanger City Center

5.4 Radisson Blu Hotel, Marrakech Carre Eden

5.5 Hotel Sofitel Marrakech Lounge and Spa*

6 INVESTMENT ANALYSIS OF MOROCCO HOTEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

7 FUTURE OF MOROCCO HOTEL AND TOURISM INDUSTRY

