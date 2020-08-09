Neuromodulation Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Neuromodulation Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Neuromodulation market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Neuromodulation market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Neuromodulation market.

Market Overview:

Neuromodulators are a subset of neurotransmitter. Unlike neurotransmitters, the release of neuromodulators occurs in a diffuse manner. This means that an entire neural tissue may be subject to the neuromodulator’s action due to exposure. This, in turn, can tune the neural circuitry of an entire brain region and not just that of an individual neuron.

Key Market Trends:

Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS) Holds the Largest Market Share in the Internal Neuromodulation Type

The process of numbing/reducing chronic pain by passing continuous low voltage electric current to the spinal cord is referred to as spinal cord stimulation (SCS). The SCS devices are FDA approved and are the most widely accepted neurostimulation techniques across the world. These devices are of basic three types namely, rechargeable, conventional, and radiofrequency systems. SCS is used in neurological problems, such as nerve damage, arachnoiditis, failed-back surgery syndrome, neuropathy, complex regional pain syndrome, and neuritis. Along with the associated benefits and effectiveness, SCS also has some pitfalls, such as overstimulation, intermittent stimulation, lead dispositioning, and device malfunctioning. However, the benefits of the SCS outrank the pitfalls, thus boosting the segment’s growth over the forecast period.

North America Captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America dominated the overall neuromodulation market with the United States accounting as the major contributor to the market. The presence of major market players and huge pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries, coupled with the rising investments in the country for the adoption of advanced technologies, is expected to boost the regional growth of the market over the forecast period. In addition, the rising concern about the prevalence of neurological disorder and other associated disorders is stimulating the need for the adoption of neuromodulation techniques. Asia-Pacific, on the other hand, is expected to grow with the fastest growth rate over the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Neuromodulation Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Neurological Disorders

4.2.2 Increase in the Aging Population

4.2.3 Strong Product Pipeline

4.2.4 Expanded Target Applications and New Indications

4.2.5 Growing Investments

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Inconsistent Reimbursement Policies

4.3.2 Lack of Trained Professionals

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Internal Neuromodulation

5.1.1.1 Spinal Cord Stimulation (SCS)

5.1.1.2 Deep Brain Stimulation (DBS)

5.1.1.3 Vagus Nerve Stimulation (VNS)

5.1.1.4 Sacral Nerve Stimulation (SNS)

5.1.1.5 Gastric Electrical Stimulation (GES)

5.1.2 External Neuromodulation (Non-Invasive)

5.1.2.1 Transcutaneous Electrical Nerve Stimulation (TENS)

5.1.2.2 Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS)

5.1.2.3 Respiratory Electrical Stimulation (RES)

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 Parkinson’s disease

5.2.2 Depression

5.2.3 Chronic Pain

5.2.4 Failed Back Surgery

5.2.5 Ischemia

5.2.6 Urine Incontinence

5.2.7 Fecal Incontinence

5.2.8 Epilepsy

5.2.9 Gastroparesis

5.2.10 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Medtronic PLC

6.1.2 Boston Scientific Corporation

6.1.3 St. Jude Medical Inc.

6.1.4 Synapse Biomedical Inc.

6.1.5 Nevro Corporation

6.1.6 Neurosigma Inc.

6.1.7 Neuropace Inc.

6.1.8 Neuronetics Inc.

6.1.9 Cyberonics Inc.

6.1.10 BioControl Medical

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

