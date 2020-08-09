Nuclear Medicine Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Nuclear Medicine Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Nuclear Medicine market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Nuclear Medicine market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Nuclear Medicine market.

Market Overview:

Nuclear medicine falls under the field of molecular imaging, which involves the use of a very small amount of radioactive material (radiopharmaceuticals) to diagnose and treat disease. In nuclear medicine imaging, the radioisotopes are detected by special types of cameras attached to the computer, which in turn, provide very precise pictures of the area of the body examined.

Key Market Trends:

Cardiology Application is Expected to Experience Strong Growth in the Market

The application segment is further sub-segmented into cardiology, neurology, oncology, and other applications. The major factor driving the growth of the market is the rising prevalence of cardiovascular diseases (CVD) over the world. According to the estimates of the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2016, 17.9 million people died, due to CVDs.

The diagnostics segment is further segmented into SPECT and PET. PET imaging radioisotopes have many applications in clinical neurology, which involves movement disorders, epilepsy, brain tumors, dementia, stroke, and neuronal plasticity. Future applications include early diagnosis of brain metastases, Parkinson syndromes, and neurodegenerative disorders, such as Alzheimer’s disease. The market for radioisotopes is expected to be larger in the developing countries because of the increasing awareness among people about radioisotopes, increasing the incidence of chronic diseases, like cancer, and increasing population.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Nuclear Medicine Market

North America is the dominant market for nuclear medicine. Within North America, the United States is the largest consumer market for radioisotopes, and Canada is the largest producer of Tc-99m. The United States was the largest contributor to the North American region, in terms of revenue, and it is expected to retain its dominance, owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of nuclear medicine for various therapeutic applications.

Asia-Pacific is expected to witness healthy CAGR during the forecast period. A rise in demand for nuclear medicines in emerging countries, such as India and China, is due to the rise in disposable income, improving healthcare standards, and favorable reforms in foreign policies.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244791

What Nuclear Medicine Market Research Offers:

Nuclear Medicine market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Nuclear Medicine market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Nuclear Medicine industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Nuclear Medicine market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Nuclear Medicine market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Nuclear Medicine Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Several Blockbuster Biopharmaceuticals Going Off-patent over the Next Five to Ten Years

4.2.2 Market in the Nascent Phase but with High Growth Potential

4.2.3 Increasing Demand for Biosimilar Drugs due to Their Cost Effectiveness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Concerns Regarding Substitutability and Interchangeability

4.3.2 Regulatory Uncertainty

4.3.3 Production Complexity

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Diagnostics

5.1.1 SPECT Market

5.1.2 PET

5.2 Therapeutics

5.2.1 Alpha Emitters

5.2.2 Beta Emitters

5.2.3 Brachytherapy

5.3 Application

5.3.1 Cardiology

5.3.2 Neurology

5.3.3 Oncology

5.3.4 Other Applications

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Mallinckrodt

6.1.2 Lantheus Medical Imaging

6.1.3 Iba Group

6.1.4 Triad Isotopes

6.1.5 Siemens Healthcare

6.1.6 Advanced Accelerator Applications

6.1.7 Curium

6.1.8 Cambridge Isotope Laboratories Inc.

6.1.9 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.1.10 GE Healthcare

6.1.11 Nordion Inc.

6.1.12 Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

6.1.13 Fujifilm Holdings Corporation

6.1.14 Eczacibasi-Monrol

6.1.15 Isotec Inc. (Sigma-Aldrich)

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

Purchase this Report (Price 4250 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244791

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

HVAC Equipment Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Cloud Data Integration Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

AR and VR Smart Glasses Market Growth Size, Share 2020 | Industry Analysis with COVID-19 Impact, Company Overview, Key Countries with Future Prospect to 2026

Sacral Nerve Stimulation Market Size, Trends 2020 Global Industry Overview by Manufacturers Growth Rate | COVID-19 Impact on Future Scope, Demand Status, Business Strategy Forecast to 2026

Reverse Logistics Market of Spare Parts Market Size Report 2020: Global Industry Analysis by Trends, Revenue, Share, Revenue and COVID-19 Impact Forecast to 2024

Wireless Computer Speakers Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact