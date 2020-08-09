Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes market.

Market Overview:

As per the , medical radioisotopes are defined as safe radioactive substances that are primarily used in the diagnosis of medical conditions. These radioisotopes, used in a diagnosis, emit gamma rays of energy that are sufficient to escape from the body. The rays also have a short half-life, which is apt, since the rays can decay as soon as the imaging is completed.

Key Market Trends:

Oncology Segment is Expected to Exhibit Fastest Growth Rate Over the Forecast Period

Radiotherapy can be used to treat various medical conditions, especially cancer, using radiation to weaken or destroy particular targeted cells. PET, which is a precise technique, uses isotopes produced in a cyclotron. It is highly used for a clinical role in oncology, with fluorine-18 as the tracer, and is proven to be the most accurate non-invasive method of detecting and evaluating most cancers. A new field for cancer treatment is targeted alpha therapy (TAT) or alpha radio-immunotherapy, especially for the control of dispersed cancers. Nuclear medicine is proven effective in oncology in several roles, spanning the course of the disease, including the characterization of a mass, staging, restaging, and monitoring of therapeutic response. Hence, owing to these associated factors, the oncology segment is expected to exhibit the fastest growth rate.

North America captured the Largest Market Share and is Expected to Retain its Dominance

North America captured the largest market share in the nuclear medicine radioisotopes market. The United States was the largest contributor to the revenue of North America, and is expected to retain its dominance owing to the higher procedural volume and increasing adoption of the nuclear medicine isotopes for various therapeutic applications. Bone scintigraphy is the next most common nuclear medicine procedure performed in the United States, but it represents only 17% of procedures. The volume of PET procedures in the United States is approximately 1.5 million per year. Oncology accounts for more than 90% of the PET and PET/CT procedures performed, whereas cardiology and neurology account for about 4% each. Canada is the largest producer of Technetium-99m. Due to the use of Tc-99m in radiopharmaceuticals, the market is expected to grow at a tremendous rate in Canada. 80% of the nuclear medicine market is driven by Tc-99m in various diagnostic procedures and treatments. Considering these factors associated with the United States and Canada, the North American market is expected to experience accelerated growth rates and market dominance.

Detailed TOC of Nuclear Medicine Radioisotopes Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Incidences of Cancer and Cardiac Disorders

4.2.2 Widening Applications of Nuclear Medicine

4.2.3 Increasing SPECT and PET Applications

4.2.4 Increasing Patient Awareness for Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Reimbursement Complications

4.3.2 Regulatory Issues

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type of Radioisotopes

5.1.1 Technetium-99m (Tc-99m)

5.1.2 Thallium-201 (Tl-201)

5.1.3 Iodine (I-123)

5.1.4 Fluorine-18

5.1.5 Rubidium-82 (Rb-82)

5.1.6 Iodine-131 (I-131)

5.1.7 Lutetium-177 (Lu-177)

5.1.8 Radium-223 (Ra-223) & Alpharadin

5.1.9 Actinium-225 (Ac-225)

5.1.10 Others

5.2 Application

5.2.1 Oncology

5.2.2 Cardiology

5.2.3 Lymphoma

5.2.4 Thyroid

5.2.5 Neurology

5.2.6 Other Applications

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 United States

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 United Kingdom

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Rest of the World

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agfa-Gevaert Group

6.1.2 Cardiarc Ltd

6.1.3 Digirad Corporation

6.1.4 CMR Naviscan (Gamma Medica Inc.)

6.1.5 GE Healthcare

6.1.6 Positron Corp.

6.1.7 Segami Corporation

6.1.8 Siemens Healthcare GmBH

6.1.9 Nordion (Canada) Inc.

6.1.10 NTP Radioisotopes SOC Ltd

6.1.11 Bracco S.p.A

6.1.12 Cardinal Health Inc.

6.1.13 Curium

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

