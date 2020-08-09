Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market.

Market Overview:

As per the , nucleic acid isolation and purification is a procedure in molecular biology techniques, such as cloning, sequencing, polymerase chain reaction, and other techniques. These techniques have various applications in the field of genetic engineering, life science research, forensics, and molecular diagnostics. The nucleic acid isolation helps in the processing of more sample in less time, minimizes nucleic acid loss degradation, and increases laboratory efficiency and effectiveness. It also helps in purification of nucleic acid.

Key Market Trends:

The Equipment Segment is the Fastest Growing Segment and is Expected to Continue to Grow in the Forecast Period

The equipment segment of the market studied is growing at a good pace. There are significant advancements found in the field of molecular diagnostics that have facilitated rapid and continued advancements in nucleic acid isolation and purification technologies, driven by the new knowledge provided by the mapping of genetic risk factors behind many diseases, where lifestyle has an important role to play. In addition, the growth in laboratory automation and decreasing changeability may lead to the growth of the equipment segment of the market studied.

US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market is the Largest in North America and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

The US Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market are the largest in North America that is mainly due to the very high use of downstream processes in the country. The growth of the market is also attributed due to the rapid technological advances, wide-range applications of nucleic acid testing in diagnostics boosting the market, rise in the R&D funding in biotechnology and healthcare.

What Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market Research Offers:

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rapid Technological Advancements Boosting the Market Growth

4.2.2 Wide-range Applications of Nucleic Acid Testing in Diagnostics Boosting the Market

4.2.3 Rise in the R&D Funding in Biotechnology and Healthcare

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Low Penetration in the Emerging Markets

4.3.2 Increasing Cost of Automated Instruments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Technology

5.1.1 Column-based Purification

5.1.2 Magnetic Bead-based Purification

5.1.3 Reagent-based Purification

5.2 By Product

5.2.1 Kits and Reagents

5.2.2 Equipment

5.2.3 Other Products

5.3 By Application

5.3.1 Total RNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.2 mRNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.3 microRNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.4 Plasmid DNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.5 Genomic DNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.6 Blood DNA Isolation and Purification

5.3.7 PCR Clean-up

5.3.8 Other Nucleic Acid Isolation and Purification Applications

5.4 By End User

5.4.1 Hospitals

5.4.2 Academia

5.4.3 Pharmaceutical/Biotechnology Industry

5.4.4 CRO

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 BioTek Instruments Inc.

6.1.4 BioVision Inc.

6.1.5 Danaher Corporation

6.1.6 F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

6.1.7 GE Healthcare

6.1.8 Merck KGaA (Sigma-Aldrich Corporation)

6.1.9 Promega Corporation

6.1.10 Qiagen NV

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

