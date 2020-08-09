Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Oligonucleotide Synthesis market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Oligonucleotide Synthesis market.

Market Overview:

As per the , oligonucleotides are short fragments of nucleic acids that are synthesized using genetic engineering and enzyme chemistry. These are mostly used in laboratories in applications, such as therapeutic, diagnostics, as well as academic and industrial. These are used from initial research and screening through to target validation and drug production. Nowadays, subsequent improvements in oligonucleotide synthesis, amplification, and automation have completely revolutionized biological research. It is also possible to do the customizations and get the required sequence online easily and at the required time. These services vary greatly by the cost of per base pair, error rates, lengths, throughput, etc.

Key Market Trends:

Academic Research Institutes are the Largest Segment Under End User that is Expected to Grow in the Forecast Period

The government and private entities are found investing in the development of academic and research infrastructure in the emerging economies. This factor is positively boosting the oligonucleotide adoption in academic research institutes. There is an increase in the genomic research projects conducted by academic research institutes that have enabled the segment to account for the dominant share in the market.

North America is the Largest Growing Segment and is Expected to Follow the Same Trend Over the Forecast Period

North America dominates the market due to the presence of better health care infrastructure and increasing usage of oligonucleotides by pharmaceutical companies of the region. Furthermore, the strong foothold of North America in genomics, proteomics, oncology, diagnostic screening, and drug discovery has significantly contributed to maintaining its large share.

Detailed TOC of Oligonucleotide Synthesis Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Government Investments and R&D Expenditure in Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

4.2.2 The Use of Synthesized Oligonucleotides in Molecular Diagnostics and Clinical Applications

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Price Erosion of Synthesized Oligonucleotides

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Product Type

5.1.1 By Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product

5.1.1.1 Primers

5.1.1.2 Probes

5.1.1.3 Large-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides

5.1.1.4 Intermediate-scale Synthesis Oligonucleotides

5.1.1.5 Other Synthesized Oligonucleotide Product Types

5.1.2 By Reagents

5.1.3 By Equipment

5.2 By Application

5.2.1 By Research

5.2.1.1 PCR

5.2.1.1.1 QPCR

5.2.1.1.2 Sequencing

5.2.1.1.3 Gene Synthesis

5.2.1.1.4 Other Research Application

5.2.2 By Diagnostics

5.2.3 By Therapeutics

5.2.3.1 RNAi

5.2.3.2 Nucleic Acid Aptamers

5.2.3.3 DNA/Antisense Oligonucleotides

5.2.3.4 Other Therapeutics

5.3 By End User

5.3.1 Academic Research Institutes

5.3.2 Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies

5.3.3 Diagnostic Laboratories

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Agilent Technologies

6.1.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

6.1.3 Merck KGaA

6.1.4 Bio-Synthesis Inc.

6.1.5 Eurofins Genomics

6.1.6 Eurogentec

6.1.7 GE Healthcare

6.1.8 GenScript

6.1.9 Integrated DNA Technologies Inc.

6.1.10 LGC Biosearch Technologies

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

