Online Insurance Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Online Insurance Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Online Insurance market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Online Insurance market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Online Insurance market.

Market Overview:

The report covers a detailed analysis of the online insurance market in India, which includes an assessment of the emerging trends by segments and significant changes in market dynamics and market overview.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Internet User-base in India

– In 2018, India had more than 480 million internet users, and the figure is projected to cross 650 million in 2024. India is the second-largest online market, worldwide. Majority of the internet users in India are mobile phone internet users who take advantage of cheap alternatives rather than opting for expensive landline connections that require desktop PCs and infrastructure.

– According to the ICUBE 2018 report, which tracks the digital adoption and usage trends in India, the number of internet users in India registered an annual growth of 18% and was estimated at 566 million (as of December 2018), with a 40% overall internet penetration.

– Increased availability of bandwidth, cheap data plans, and increased awareness driven by government programs seem to have rapidly bridged the digital gap between urban and rural India.

– Consequently, the internet penetration in rural India increased from 9% in 2015 to 25% in 2018.

High Focus on Digitalization in India to Drive Online Insurance Sales

– Over the past few years, several initiatives were taken by the Indian government for the digital transformation of the country. Digitalization has had its impact on several industries in the country, insurance being one of them.

– In India, the digital influence on insurance sales is 13% for life insurance, 15% for health insurance, 9% for motor insurance, and 21% for travel insurance.

– Approximately, INR 80 billion of new insurance sales are digitally influenced. It is estimated that the digital influence on insurance sales may rise to 50% for life insurance and 75% for non-life insurance, by 2020.

– The number of UPI transactions in the country increased by more than 90% from 30 million transactions in September 2017 to 405 million transactions in September 2018.

– This changing behaviour of the consumers in India toward online transactions is expected to have a significant impact on the sales of online insurance policies.

– Additionally, the reduced cost associated with buying an insurance through online channel and the availability of a wide range of product information for the comparison of policies are expected to attract more customers toward buying insurance policies through the online channel.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit at –https://www.industryresearch.co/enquiry/pre-order-enquiry/14244776

What Online Insurance Market Research Offers:

Online Insurance market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Online Insurance market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Online Insurance industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Online Insurance market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Online Insurance market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Online Insurance Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Growth Drivers

4.3 Market Challenges

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Market Opportunities

4.6 Regulatory Environment in the Indian Insurance Industry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Type

5.1.1 Life Insurance

5.1.2 Motor Insurance

5.1.3 Health Insurance

5.1.4 Other Insurances

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Competition Overview

6.2 Company Profiles

6.2.1 The New India Assurance Co. Ltd

6.2.2 The Oriental Insurance Company Limited

6.2.3 United India Insurance Company Limited

6.2.4 ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company Limited

6.2.5 Bajaj Allianz General Insurance Company Limited

6.2.6 ICICI Prudential Life Insurance Co. Ltd

6.2.7 SBI Life Insurance Co. Ltd

6.2.8 HDFC Life Insurance Co. Ltd

6.2.9 Aditya Birla Sun Life Insurance Company Limited

6.2.10 Bharti AXA General Insurance Company Limited

7 Future of the Market

8 Disclaimer

Purchase this Report (Price 3300 USD for single user license) https://www.industryresearch.co/purchase/14244776

Contact Us:

Name: Ajay More

Phone: US +14242530807/ UK +44 20 3239 8187

Email: [email protected]

Our Other Reports:

Cordless Garden Equipment Market Size, Share and Development Analysis 2020 Growth by Revenue and CAGR, Segmentation Analysis, Recent Trends Forecast by 2024 | Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic

Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning Market Growth Segment by Industry Scope 2020 Future Strategies of Top Companies, Global Countries Data Forecast to 2024

Air Amplifiers Market Size and Share by Top Players 2020 | COVID-19 Impact on Global Industry, Business Opportunities, Growth Trends and Demand till 2026

Extremities Reconstruction Market Future Growth Rate 2020 | Comprehensive Overview of Global Key Players with COVID-19 Impact, Industry Size and Share by Trends, Development Plans till 2026

Biogas and Biomethane Market 2020 Global Future Growth Rate with Key Strategies, Market Share, Size, Top Manufacturers, Industry Updates, and Future Investments by Forecast to 2024

Load Moving Skates Market Growth, Industry Trends 2020 Size by Regions, Global Industry Share, Sales Revenue and Opportunities till 2026 with COVID-19 Impact