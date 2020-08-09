Opioids Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Opioids Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Opioids market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Opioids market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Opioids market.

Market Overview:

According to the report, opioids are a class of drugs that act on the nervous system to reduce pain. They are primarily used for pain relief and for anesthesia. The scope of this report is limited to products tracked in the opioid market segmentation.

Key Market Trends:

Strong Agonists are Expected to Hold the Largest Market Share in the Receptor Binding Segment

In the receptor binding segment of the opioids market, the strong agonist category is expected to have the largest market size. This segment is expected to witness a CAGR of 5.02% in the forecast period. An agonist is a drug that triggers certain receptors in the brain. Methadone (strong) agonist therapy is an effective treatment for addiction to opioid drugs (such as heroin). Strong agonist opioids activate opioid receptors, and after binding tightly, undergo significant conformational changes. Strong agonists include codeine, fentanyl, heroin, hydrocodone, methadone, morphine, and oxycodone. As per the US Department of Health and Human Services and National Institutes of Health, in 2015, 25.4 million Americans adults experienced pain daily. This statistic indicates the importance of pain management and impacts the opioid market positively.

North America Dominates the Market and is Expected to Continue to Dominate in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for opioids and is expected to continue its strong hold for a few more years. Codeine and morphine are the most commonly prescribed opioids for cancer patients to relieve pain. However, illegal use of fentanyl to relieve pain is rising across the United States. Recently, in 2018, despite the escalating trade war between the United States and China, medical and law enforcement officials and politicians tried to stop illegally mailed fentanyl from China to the United States. Some of the major companies in the United States market include Teva, Janssen, Insys, and Mylan. However, some of these companies have been involved in legal actions instituted against them for persuading doctors to influence sales of opioids to boost the market.

In the past two years, initiatives and campaigns have been initiated under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Federal government to fight the opioid epidemic. Due to these actions, growth of the studied market is expected to steadily slow down over the forecast period.

