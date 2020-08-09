Optometry Equipment Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Optometry Equipment Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Optometry Equipment market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Optometry Equipment market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Optometry Equipment market.

Market Overview:

Optometry equipment are used to examine, diagnose, and manage diseases and disorders of the visual system, the eye, and deformities associated with eye structures, as well as to diagnose eye related systemic disorders. The optometry equipment includes a set of equipment used for cornea and cataract examination, as well as retina and glaucoma examination purposes.

Key Market Trends:

OCT Scanner is Expected to Hold the Major Revenue share in the Retina Examination

Optical coherent tomography scanner (OCT) is expected to hold the largest revenue share in terms of the retina examination segment. The primary factors attributed for the major revenue is due to the growing prevalence of eye conditions, such as glaucoma and scotoma. These are the key causes that are contributing to the dominance. And according to the National Institute of Health Statistics, in 2017 approximately 2.7 million population in the United States are aged 40 and above had glaucoma in their eyes. And the presence of the well-established healthcare and insurance system is also helping in the growth of the market.

North America Dominates the Optometry Equipment Market and Excepted to do Same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for optometry equipment and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. This can be majorly attributed to increasing incidence rates of eye diseases and the rising number of aged population. The presence of the developed healthcare infrastructure is expected to propel the market in the United States.

What Optometry Equipment Market Research Offers:

Optometry Equipment market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Optometry Equipment market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Optometry Equipment industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Optometry Equipment market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Optometry Equipment market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Optometry Equipment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Prevalence of Eye Diseases

4.2.2 Technological Advancements in Ophthalmic Devices

4.2.3 Increasing Government Initiatives to Control Visual Impairment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Cost of Eye Examination Equipment

4.3.2 Lack of Awareness and Low Accessibility to Eye Care in Low-income Economies

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Type of Examination

5.1.1 Retina Examination

5.1.1.1 OCT Scanner

5.1.1.2 Fundus Camera

5.1.1.3 Visual Field Analyzer

5.1.1.4 Ophthalmoscope

5.1.1.5 Retinoscope

5.1.2 Cornea Examination

5.1.2.1 Wavefront Aberrometer

5.1.2.2 Specular Microscope

5.1.2.3 Other Cornea Examinations

5.1.3 General Examination

5.1.3.1 Autorefractor

5.1.3.2 Ophthalmic Ultrasound System

5.1.3.3 Tonometer

5.1.3.4 Phoropter

5.1.3.5 Keratometer

5.1.3.6 Lensometer

5.1.3.7 Other General Examinations

5.2 By End User

5.2.1 Eye Clinic

5.2.2 Hospital

5.2.3 Other End Users

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Novartis AG (Alcon)

6.1.2 Canon Inc.

6.1.3 CARL ZEISS MEDITEC AG

6.1.4 BAUSCH & LOMB, INC.

6.1.5 ESSILOR INTERNATIONAL S.A.

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson Vision Care Inc.

6.1.7 Heidelberg Engineering Inc.

6.1.8 HEINE Optotechnik

6.1.9 Luneau Technology Group

6.1.10 NIDEK CO. LTD

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

