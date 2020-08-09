Orphan Drugs Market Growth Rate 2020 – Evolving Technology, Market Size, Share, Data Analysis, SWOT Analysis Forecast to 2024

“Orphan Drugs Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Orphan Drugs market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Orphan Drugs market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Orphan Drugs market.

Orphan drugs can be defined as a molecule intended to treat a rare disease. The rare disease, as the name suggests, has a low prevalence rate and has been defined differently across geographical locations.

Biological Orphan Drug is Expected to Account for the Highest Market Share

In the type of drug segment, biological orphan drug may register the highest market share and is expected to grow at a good pace, during the forecast period. This high market share is due to the higher cost of biological drugs compared to non-biological ones. The recent trend of approval of biological orphan drugs for multiple indication has resulted in growth and has been an encouraging factor for new and established market players to enter in this market. Another reason is that the biological drugs have been used for treating rare disease for a long time. The most focused orphan disease, i.e., cancer, which has a higher prevalence rate in the developed world, has been effectively treated by biological drugs with fewer side effects.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do the same in the Forecast Period

North America currently dominates the market for orphan drugs and is expected to continue its stronghold for a few more years. In the North American region, the United States holds the largest market share. One of the reasons for market growth is that in the United States, a drug designated orphan drug status receives seven years of marketing exclusivity upon FDA approval for a specific indication, tax credits, and user fee waiver. Since 2013, the new indication approvals have increased greatly.

Detailed TOC of Orphan Drugs Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Market Exclusivity for Orphan Drug Developers

4.2.2 Rising Prevalence of Rare Diseases

4.2.3 Favorable Government Policies

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Per Patient Treatment Cost

4.3.2 Limited Patient Pool for Clinical Trials and Product Marketing

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Drug Type

5.1.1 Biological

5.1.2 Non-Biological

5.2 By Top Selling Drugs

5.2.1 Revlimid

5.2.2 Rituxan

5.2.3 Copaxone

5.2.4 Opdivo

5.2.5 Keytruda

5.2.6 Imbruvica

5.2.7 Avonex

5.2.8 Sensipar

5.2.9 Soliris

5.2.10 Other Top Selling Drugs

5.3 By Disease Type

5.3.1 Oncology

5.3.2 Hematology

5.3.3 Neurology

5.3.4 Cardiovascular

5.3.5 Other Disease Types

5.4 By Phase

5.4.1 Phase I

5.4.2 Phase II

5.4.3 Phase III

5.4.4 Phase IV

5.5 Geography

5.5.1 North America

5.5.1.1 US

5.5.1.2 Canada

5.5.1.3 Mexico

5.5.2 Europe

5.5.2.1 Germany

5.5.2.2 UK

5.5.2.3 France

5.5.2.4 Italy

5.5.2.5 Spain

5.5.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.5.3 Asia-Pacific

5.5.3.1 China

5.5.3.2 Japan

5.5.3.3 India

5.5.3.4 Australia

5.5.3.5 South Korea

5.5.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.5.4 Middle East & Africa

5.5.4.1 GCC

5.5.4.2 South Africa

5.5.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.5.5 South America

5.5.5.1 Brazil

5.5.5.2 Argentina

5.5.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 AbbVie

6.1.2 Celgene Corporation

6.1.3 Biogen

6.1.4 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

6.1.5 F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

6.1.6 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.7 Alexion Pharmaceuticals

6.1.8 Amgen

6.1.9 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.10 Jazz Pharmaceuticals

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

