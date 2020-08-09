Orthopedic Prosthetics Market Significant Market Size | Comprehensive Analysis, Industry Revenue, Forecast till 2020 – 2024

“Orthopedic Prosthetics Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Orthopedic Prosthetics market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Orthopedic Prosthetics market.

Market Overview:

Orthopedic prosthetics is concerned with the identification, designing, and manufacturing of custom-made artificial limbs in a patient. The devices should be of high strength and low weight. Hence, materials, such as thermoplastics, metals, carbon fiber, EVA (Ethylene-vinyl acetate), or a combination of these are commonly used for production. These devices are used to replace a damaged or missing body part caused by trauma, disease, or other medical conditions. In recent years, the market for orthopedic prosthetics has witnessed significant developments in designing and production technologies. The products have an increased level of comfort, usability, and increased resistance to wear and tear. The vast advances in the CAD/CAM technology and material science have helped in the growth of the market.

Key Market Trends:

Electric-Powered Prosthetics are Expected to Hold Significant Market Share in the Technology Type

For amputees, being fitted for a limb prosthesis is definitely a significant first footstep to recovery and regaining independence. However, one important decision patients need to make regarding a prosthetic limb is choosing between an electric or body-powered prosthesis. Electric prostheses, also commonly known as myoelectric prostheses, are controlled using electric signals which are actually created by the body muscles. Specifically, these electric-powered prosthetics work by using the user’s existing muscles in the residual limb in order to control the functions of the prosthetic device itself. A sensor present within the device is able to obtain electrical signals from these muscles. Then it translates those signals into movements and executes the demands properly. Hence, these have become a great option for those who want a natural-looking prosthesis that utilizes existing nerves for functional use.

North America Dominates the Market and Expected to do Same in the Forecast Period

The key factors driving the growth of the market in North America include the direct presence of key regional players, strong distribution network, and well-established healthcare infrastructure. Recent trends in the North American orthopedic prosthetics market include the use of new polymer material and development of prosthetic device as per the functional need of patients. Manufacturers are concentrating on developing lightweight, yet highly long-lasting orthopedic prosthetics to satisfy the needs of the users.

Detailed TOC of Orthopedic Prosthetics Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Number of Trauma Cases and Accidental Injuries

4.2.2 Technological Advancements

4.2.3 Rising Prevalence of Osteosarcoma

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Lack of Proper Reimbursement Policies

4.3.2 High Cost of Prosthetic Devices

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Product

5.1.1 Upper Extremity Prosthetics

5.1.2 Lower Extremity Prosthetics

5.1.3 Sockets

5.1.4 Other Products

5.2 Technology

5.2.1 Conventional

5.2.2 Electric-Powered

5.2.3 Hybrid Orthopaedic Prosthetics

5.3 End User

5.3.1 Hospitals

5.3.2 Prosthetic Centers

5.3.3 Other End Users

5.4 Geography

5.4.1 North America

5.4.1.1 US

5.4.1.2 Canada

5.4.1.3 Mexico

5.4.2 Europe

5.4.2.1 Germany

5.4.2.2 UK

5.4.2.3 France

5.4.2.4 Italy

5.4.2.5 Spain

5.4.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.4.3 Asia-Pacific

5.4.3.1 China

5.4.3.2 Japan

5.4.3.3 India

5.4.3.4 Australia

5.4.3.5 South Korea

5.4.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.4.4 Middle East & Africa

5.4.4.1 GCC

5.4.4.2 South Africa

5.4.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.4.5 South America

5.4.5.1 Brazil

5.4.5.2 Argentina

5.4.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Blatchford Ltd

6.1.2 Bock Healthcare Gmbh

6.1.3 DePuy Synthes

6.1.4 Fillauer LLC

6.1.5 Ohio Willow Wood Co.

6.1.6 Smith And Nephew PLC

6.1.7 Stryker Corporation

6.1.8 Touch Bionics Inc.

6.1.9 Zimmer Biomet

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

