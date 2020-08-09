Overactive Bladder Treatment Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Overactive Bladder Treatment Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Overactive Bladder Treatment market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Overactive Bladder Treatment market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Overactive Bladder Treatment market.

Market Overview:

The overactive bladder treatments include various therapies, like, anticholinergics, mirabegron, etc., that are used to treat the sudden involuntary contraction of the muscle in the urinary bladder wall, leading to urinary urgency, frequency, nocturia, and urge incontinence.

Key Market Trends:

Idiopathic Overactive Bladder Treatment is Expected to Have the Largest Share

Segmented by disease type, the idiopathic overactive bladder treatment accounted for a major share of the market, in 2017, which can be attributed to its high prevalence. Due to the bladder muscle weakness post pregnancy and menopause, women are more vulnerable to the condition. This is expected to encourage key companies to invest in this segment. Increasing competition among the market players may lead to a decrease in the overall cost of treatment, during the forecast period.

North America is Expected to Dominate the Overactive Bladder Treatment Market

North America is expected to lead the overactive bladder treatment market. This can be credited to its well-established healthcare industry. With reimbursement of overactive bladder treatment, the growing prevalence of the disease with rising age, and the presence of major players, the market is expected to grow during the forecast period. Due to the increasing prevalence of bladder over-activity, geriatric population, healthcare expenditure, and awareness about overactive bladder treatments, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Detailed TOC of Overactive Bladder Treatment Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Aging Population and Increasing Prevalence of Diseases Causing Overactive Bladder

4.2.2 Increasing Trend of Drug Development for Overactive Bladder Treatment

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Side Effects of Current Treatments

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Therapy

5.1.1 Anticholinergics

5.1.2 Mirabegron

5.1.3 Neurostimulation

5.1.4 Intravesical Instillation

5.1.5 Other Therapies

5.2 By Disease Type

5.2.1 Idiopathic Overactive Bladder

5.2.2 Neurogenic Overactive Bladder

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Allergan PLC

6.1.2 Astellas Pharma Inc.

6.1.3 Cogentix Medical Inc.

6.1.4 Endo International PLC

6.1.5 Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co. Inc.

6.1.6 Johnson & Johnson

6.1.7 Medtronic PLC

6.1.8 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.9 Sanofi

6.1.10 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Limited

6.1.11 Macleods Pharmaceuticals Ltd

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

