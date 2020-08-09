Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Global Industry Revenue, Research Report Analysis by Leading Countries, Regions Forecast to 2020-2024

“Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market.

Market Overview:

Parkinson’s disease drugs market has been segmented by the mechanism of action and geography. BY mechanism of action, the market studied is segmented into dopamine agonists, anticholinergic, MAO-B inhibitors, amantadine, carbidopa-levodopa, COMT inhibitors, and other mechanisms of action. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Key Market Trends:

COMT (Catechol-O-Methyltransferase) Inhibitors are expected to Register Robust growth

Carbidopa-levodopa Therapy is the most effective medication for alleviating the motor symptoms of PD. However, it has been observed that this medication is not as effective as intended. Therefore, it is imperative that co-therapeutic agents, such as COMT (catechol-O-methyltransferase) inhibitors, are used along with carbidopa-levodopa therapy. The two most common COMT inhibitors, used in the treatment of Parkinson’s disease, are Comtan (entacapone) and Tasmar (tolcapone). Both these medications are available in the form of tablets. In addition, these medications are routinely prescribed in conjunction with carbidopa-levodopa therapy.

The United States Represents the Largest Market for Parkinson’s Disease Therapeutics

According to the National Institute of Health, approximately 1.2 million people in the United States are predicted to have Parkinson’s disease by 2030. It is the second-most common neurodegenerative disorder in the United States. In addition, there are thousands of patients who go undetected. As the aging population levels continue to grow, the number of people suffering from Parkinson’s disease (PD) will continue to grow, and this is expected to double by 2040. The sheer number of Parkinson’s disease patients, combined with the availability of reimbursements and high awareness, is boosting the growth of the market. Furthermore, the high cost of Parkinson’s disease therapeutics in the United States also leads to significant market size in terms of revenue. The average cost of Parkinson’s medication is approximately USD 2,500 per year and Parkinson’s-related surgery can cost up to USD 100,000 per patient.

What Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market Research Offers:

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements

Global Parkinson’s Disease Drugs industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities

Calculated for the new entrants in the Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market

Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis

Parkinson’s Disease Drugs market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin

Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

And many more…

Detailed TOC of Parkinson’s Disease Drugs Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Geriatric Population

4.2.2 Recent Drug Approvals

4.2.3 Growing Awareness

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Generic Competition to Key Therapies

4.3.2 High Cost of Treatment

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Mechanism of Action

5.1.1 Dopamine Agonists

5.1.2 Anticholinergic

5.1.3 MAO-B inhibitors

5.1.4 Amantadine

5.1.5 Carbidopa-levodopa

5.1.6 COMT Inhibitors

5.1.7 Other Mechanisms of Action

5.2 Geography

5.2.1 North America

5.2.1.1 US

5.2.1.2 Canada

5.2.1.3 Mexico

5.2.2 Europe

5.2.2.1 Germany

5.2.2.2 UK

5.2.2.3 France

5.2.2.4 Italy

5.2.2.5 Spain

5.2.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

5.2.3.1 China

5.2.3.2 Japan

5.2.3.3 India

5.2.3.4 Australia

5.2.3.5 South Korea

5.2.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.2.4 Middle East & Africa

5.2.4.1 GCC

5.2.4.2 South Africa

5.2.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.2.5 South America

5.2.5.1 Brazil

5.2.5.2 Argentina

5.2.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Merck & Co. Inc.

6.1.2 Impax Laboratories Inc.

6.1.3 AbbVie Inc.

6.1.4 Mylan NV

6.1.5 Boehringer Ingelheim

6.1.6 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.7 M Somerset Pharmaceuticals Inc.

6.1.8 Teva Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd

6.1.9 Pfizer Inc.

6.1.10 Novartis AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

