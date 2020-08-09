Bulletin Line

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

Pediatric Clinical Trials

Pediatric Clinical Trials Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Pediatric Clinical Trials market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Pediatric Clinical Trials market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Pediatric Clinical Trials market.

Market Overview:

  • The major factors for the growth of the pediatric clinical trials market include the rising awareness about pediatric medicine, shifting in-house clinical trials to CROs, and increasing burden of pediatric diseases, such as diabetes.
  • Over the last decade, the pharmaceutical industry has been gradually shifting from in-house clinical research to contract research organization (CRO). Until the end of the 20th century, the majority of pharmaceutical companies structured out and executed clinical trials on their own, in their premises. Only small companies with fewer resources (in terms of money, manpower, and minutes) outsourced their clinical research work to CROs. As time progressed, even big companies began outsourcing their work. Thus, the competitive landscape in the field of CROs has increased rapidly. An increasing number of CROs were added to the list, globally, providing reliable and effective offerings to companies. Due to the increase in the number of CROs, pharmaceutical companies started increasing their research practices. In the past few years, organizations, such as IQVIA, PAREXEL, PPD, and others, have gained the confidence of big pharmaceutical companies and are performing well. Pediatric clinical trials have also gained importance as a result of this shift, as companies can now conduct more clinical trials (including pediatrics that was left out before, owing to uncertain returns and lack of resources). The ease of outsourcing clinical trials is boosting the practice of pediatric clinical trials, and thereby, the market for the same. In the coming years, with the increasing importance of pediatric medicine, the market for pediatric clinical trials is expected to record steady growth.

    Scope of the Report:

    As per the , clinical trials conducted on children, for the R&D of new drugs, are called pediatric clinical trials. Due to the increasing awareness about pediatric medicine, the need to effectively tackle diseases in children, FDA supporting pediatric clinical trial research, and others, the global pediatric clinical trials market is growing. There are various factors that are restraining the market, which include the lack of infrastructure for pediatric clinical trials and ethical issues.

    Top Manufacturers Are:

  • Bristol
  • Myers Squibb Company
  • Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
  • Covance Inc.
  • GlaxoSmithKline plc
  • ICON plc
  • IQVIA
  • Novartis AG
  • Pfizer, Inc.
  • Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
  • Syneos Health Inc.

    Key Market Trends:

    Phase ll Segment under Phase-wise Segmentation is expected to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

    Phase II is the step after Phase l for any biopharmaceutical company to proceed where clinical efficacy or biological activity (‘proof of concept’ studies) and optimum dose to show biological activity with minimal side-effects (‘definite dose-finding’ studies) are performed in 100-300 patients with the specific disease. The time period is several months to two years in most scenarios. The success rate in this phase drops down sharply, and as per the US FDA, the successful trials moving forward are around 33%. As per the clinicaltrials.gov, nearly 5,849 studies are currently in process 2019 with active study undergoing. Owin

    What Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Research Offers:

    • Pediatric Clinical Trials market gives evaluations for the regional level analysis with Production, Sales, Consumption, Imports, and Exports
    • Pediatric Clinical Trials market forecasts for a minimum of 5 years of all the mentioned segments
    • Supply chain trends mapping the latest industrial advancements
    • Global Pediatric Clinical Trials industry shares drivers, constraints, opportunities, threats, challenges, investment opportunities
    • Calculated for the new entrants in the Pediatric Clinical Trials market
    • Manufacturing process, suppliers, price, production and consumption analysis, mode of transport and cost analysis, industry chain analysis
    • Pediatric Clinical Trials market provides manufacturers with basic information, product category, sales revenue, price, and gross margin
    • Provide Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

    And many more…

    Detailed TOC of Pediatric Clinical Trials Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

    1 INTRODUCTION
    1.1 Study Deliverables
    1.2 Study Assumptions
    1.3 Scope of the Study

    2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

    3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

    4 MARKET DYNAMICS
    4.1 Market Overview
    4.2 Market Drivers
    4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Pediatric Medicine
    4.2.2 Shifting In-house Clinical Trials to CROs
    4.2.3 Increasing Burden of Pediatric Diseases, such as Diabetes
    4.3 Market Restraints
    4.3.1 Ethical Issues in Pediatric Research
    4.3.2 Small Size of Study Population
    4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
    4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants
    4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers
    4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
    4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products
    4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

    5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
    5.1 By Phase
    5.1.1 Phase I
    5.1.2 Phase II
    5.1.3 Phase III
    5.1.4 Phase IV
    5.2 By Study Design
    5.2.1 Treatment Studies
    5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial
    5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial
    5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial
    5.2.2 Observational Studies
    5.2.2.1 Cohort Study
    5.2.2.2 Case-Control Study
    5.2.2.3 Cross-Sectional Study
    5.2.2.4 Ecological Study
    5.3 Geography
    5.3.1 North America
    5.3.1.1 US
    5.3.1.2 Canada
    5.3.1.3 Mexico
    5.3.2 Europe
    5.3.2.1 Germany
    5.3.2.2 UK
    5.3.2.3 France
    5.3.2.4 Italy
    5.3.2.5 Spain
    5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe
    5.3.3 Asia-Pacific
    5.3.3.1 China
    5.3.3.2 Japan
    5.3.3.3 India
    5.3.3.4 Australia
    5.3.3.5 South Korea
    5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific
    5.3.4 Middle East & Africa
    5.3.4.1 GCC
    5.3.4.2 South Africa
    5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
    5.3.5 South America
    5.3.5.1 Brazil
    5.3.5.2 Argentina
    5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

    6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
    6.1 Company Profiles
    6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company
    6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.
    6.1.3 Covance Inc.
    6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc
    6.1.5 ICON plc
    6.1.6 IQVIA
    6.1.7 Novartis AG
    6.1.8 Pfizer, Inc.
    6.1.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC
    6.1.10 Syneos Health Inc.

    7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

