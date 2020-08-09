Pediatric Clinical Trials Market Size 2020, Share, Global Industry Growth, Business Statistics, Top Leaders, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2024

“Pediatric Clinical Trials Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Pediatric Clinical Trials market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Pediatric Clinical Trials market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Pediatric Clinical Trials market.

Market Overview:

As per the , clinical trials conducted on children, for the R&D of new drugs, are called pediatric clinical trials. Due to the increasing awareness about pediatric medicine, the need to effectively tackle diseases in children, FDA supporting pediatric clinical trial research, and others, the global pediatric clinical trials market is growing. There are various factors that are restraining the market, which include the lack of infrastructure for pediatric clinical trials and ethical issues.

Key Market Trends:

Phase ll Segment under Phase-wise Segmentation is expected to hold the Largest Market Share during the Forecast Period

Phase II is the step after Phase l for any biopharmaceutical company to proceed where clinical efficacy or biological activity (‘proof of concept’ studies) and optimum dose to show biological activity with minimal side-effects (‘definite dose-finding’ studies) are performed in 100-300 patients with the specific disease. The time period is several months to two years in most scenarios. The success rate in this phase drops down sharply, and as per the US FDA, the successful trials moving forward are around 33%. As per the clinicaltrials.gov, nearly 5,849 studies are currently in process 2019 with active study undergoing. Owin

Detailed TOC of Pediatric Clinical Trials Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Deliverables

1.2 Study Assumptions

1.3 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Rising Awareness about Pediatric Medicine

4.2.2 Shifting In-house Clinical Trials to CROs

4.2.3 Increasing Burden of Pediatric Diseases, such as Diabetes

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 Ethical Issues in Pediatric Research

4.3.2 Small Size of Study Population

4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.4.1 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 By Phase

5.1.1 Phase I

5.1.2 Phase II

5.1.3 Phase III

5.1.4 Phase IV

5.2 By Study Design

5.2.1 Treatment Studies

5.2.1.1 Randomized Control Trial

5.2.1.2 Adaptive Clinical Trial

5.2.1.3 Non-randomized Control Trial

5.2.2 Observational Studies

5.2.2.1 Cohort Study

5.2.2.2 Case-Control Study

5.2.2.3 Cross-Sectional Study

5.2.2.4 Ecological Study

5.3 Geography

5.3.1 North America

5.3.1.1 US

5.3.1.2 Canada

5.3.1.3 Mexico

5.3.2 Europe

5.3.2.1 Germany

5.3.2.2 UK

5.3.2.3 France

5.3.2.4 Italy

5.3.2.5 Spain

5.3.2.6 Rest of Europe

5.3.3 Asia-Pacific

5.3.3.1 China

5.3.3.2 Japan

5.3.3.3 India

5.3.3.4 Australia

5.3.3.5 South Korea

5.3.3.6 Rest of Asia-Pacific

5.3.4 Middle East & Africa

5.3.4.1 GCC

5.3.4.2 South Africa

5.3.4.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

5.3.5 South America

5.3.5.1 Brazil

5.3.5.2 Argentina

5.3.5.3 Rest of South America

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

6.1.2 Charles River Laboratories International Inc.

6.1.3 Covance Inc.

6.1.4 GlaxoSmithKline plc

6.1.5 ICON plc

6.1.6 IQVIA

6.1.7 Novartis AG

6.1.8 Pfizer, Inc.

6.1.9 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

6.1.10 Syneos Health Inc.

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

