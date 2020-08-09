Plastic Fasteners Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Illinois Tool Works, Araymond, Nifco, Stanley Black & Decker, Bossard Group

The ‘ Plastic Fasteners market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Plastic Fastenersmarket definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Plastic Fastenersmarket size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Plastic Fasteners Market is valued approximately at USD 4.7 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 5.30% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Plastic fasteners are fundamentally the plastic parts that are used to join or fix two objects together. Plastic screws, nuts, bolts, threaded rods, washers, and balls are examples of plastic fasteners. These plastic fasteners are manufactured utilizing two methods mainly plastic and machining molding. Plastic fasteners present corrosion resistance and high durability. Increasing investments in residential and non-residential construction sectors coupled with surging electronic industries, and automotive industry are key driving factors of market growth. Automotive industry is the primary consumer of plastic fasteners. Plastic fasteners are gaining in popularity in the auto industry in making rivets, plugs, bushes, clips, grommets, nuts, screws, and cable ties. since they are chemical and acid resilient, non-conductive, and have a much higher tolerance for revelation with water and humidity. Thus, growth in automotive industry is increasing demand for plastic fasteners hence contributing towards market growth. For instance, as per European Automobile Manufacturers Association, in 2018, world motor vehicle production reached 98.1 million units that is as compared to 77.5 million in 2010. Further, High Demand for Electric Vehicles is expected to create lucrative growth opportunity in the market over the forecast period. However, use of structural Adhesives as a substitute of Plastic Fasteners impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Plastic Fasteners market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid urbanization and industrialization. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as increasing government investments in construction and automotive sector would create lucrative growth prospects for the Plastic Fasteners market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Plastic Fasteners Market:

Professional Key players: Illinois Tool Works,Araymond,Nifco,Stanley Black & Decker,Bossard Group,Arconic,Penn Engineering,Shamrock International Fasteners,Volt Industrial Plastics

Market Segmentation:

By Product Type (Rivets & Push-In Clips, Cable Clips & Ties, Threaded Fasteners, Washers & Spacers, Grommets & Bushings, Wall Plugs Others) By End User (Automotive, Electrical & Electronics, Building & Construction

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Global Plastic FastenersMarket report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Points Covered in Plastic FastenersMarket Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

