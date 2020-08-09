Self-Healing Grid Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Benchmarking, ABB, Eaton, Siemens, GE,G&W ,Schneider Electric

The ‘ Self-Healing Grid market’ research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Self-Healing Grid market definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Self-Healing Grid market size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Self-Healing Grid Market is valued approximately at USD 1.88 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 9.0% over the forecast period 2019-2026. A self-healing grid is a system consisting of advanced software, automated controls and sensors that use real-time distribution data to identify and isolate faults and reconfigure the distribution network to minimize the customers impacted. The major goals of a self-healing grid is to enhance system reliability. This can be achieved by reconfiguring the reclosers and switches installed on the supply feeder. This system utilizes real-time communications technologies and digital components to monitor its own electrical characteristics at all times and offers a several benefits which sustain a more stable and useful system. Surging necessity to keep electric utilities from cyber attacks coupled with rising government investments in smart energy infrastructure such as smart girds are the few major factor responsible for high CAGR of the market over the forecast period. Moreover, advancement in communication technologies as well as modernization of aging grid infrastructure are some factors, likely to create lucrative opportunities for the market growth in the near future. However, high initial installation cost and low acceptance of self-healing grid technologies in emerging nations are few factors anticipated to limit the growth of global Self-Healing Grid market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Self-Healing Grid market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region in terms of revenue and market share owing to self-healing grid technologies as well as increasing government initiatives for development of power distribution grids in the region. However, Asia-Pacific is expected to exhibit at high growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period of 2019-2026 owing to the increasing investment in the advanced grid infrastructure and fault detection systems and rising population with tremendous energy demand thereby, driving the demand for self-healing grid in the region.

Professional Key players: Benchmarking, ABB,Eaton, Siemens, GE,G&W ,Schneider Electric, Landis+Gyr, Cisco, Oracle, Infosys, Sentient Energy

By Component (Hardware, Software & Services), by Application (Distribution Lines, Transmission Lines), by End-user (Public Utility, Private Utility)

The Global Self-Healing Grid Market report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

