Smart Ticketing Market in the Era of COVID-19 | Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent, Vix Technology, Rambus

The ' Smart Ticketing market' research report added by Report Ocean, is an in-depth analysis of the latest developments, market size, status, upcoming technologies, industry drivers, challenges, regulatory policies, with key company profiles and strategies of players. The research study provides market overview, Smart Ticketingmarket definition, regional market opportunity, sales and revenue by region, manufacturing cost analysis, Industrial Chain, market effect factors analysis, Smart Ticketingmarket size forecast, market data&Graphs and Statistics, Tables, Bar &Pie Charts, and many more for business intelligence.

Global Smart Ticketing Market is valued approximately at USD 10.1 billion in 2018 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 14.99% over the forecast period 2019-2026. Smart ticketing is the advanced ticketing system, where a price ticket to travel is kept electronically on a chip instead of being written or issued on a paper. This new technology is enormously efficient, useful and cost-effective tool as compared to traditional ticketing system. In most sensible ticketing schemes, the microchip on a price ticket is embedded in a smartcard. For this reason, smart ticketing is often known as smartcard schemes. Affordable access to rapid transit with help of smart transit systems coupled with huge demand for smart ticketing from sports and entertainment, and tourism industries are some of the key driving factors of the market growth. In addition, adoption of blockchain coupled with increasing number of cashless transactions is expected to create significant growth opportunity in the smart ticketing industry. For instance, as per India Brand Equity Foundation, cashless transaction in India is estimates to reach about $1 trillion annually by 2025. However, high setup cost for smart ticketing system impedes the growth of the market over the forecast period of 2019-2026.

The regional analysis of global Smart Ticketing market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Europe is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of leading smart ticketing solution vendors coupled with growing tourism industry. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2019-2026. Factors such as technical advancements and increasing usage of mobile devices would create lucrative growth prospects for the Smart Ticketing market across Asia-Pacific region.

Key Segments Studied in the Global Smart Ticketing Market:

Professional Key players: Cubic Corporation, Infineon Technologies, Conduent, Vix Technology, Rambus, Hid Global, Gemalto Nv, Giesecke+Devrient, Indra Sistemas, Confidex

Market Segmentation:

By Offering (Hardware, Software & Services)

By Application (Transportation and Sports & Entertainment), By communication (Near-Field Communication, Rfid, Barcode, Cellular Network and Wi-Fi)

Geographical Breakdown: Regional level analysis of the market, currently covering North America, Europe, China & Japan

Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market

The research report compiled by Report Ocean offers the study of market opportunities and market impact that are created due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed research report is focused upon all direct and indirect impact of COVID-19 with new product launches, pipeline analysis, supply chain overview, government regulations, strategies adopted by related market players and upcoming vaccines and drug status. Note – In order to provide more accurate market forecast, all our reports will be updated before delivery by considering the impact of COVID-19.(*If you have any special requirements, please let us know and we will offer you the report as you want.)

Furthermore, the years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2014-2019 | Base year – 2019 | Forecast period** – 2020 to 2025 [** unless otherwise stated]

The Global Smart TicketingMarket report provides the meticulously studied and evaluated data of the top industry players and their scope in the market by means of several analytical tools. The analytical tools such as Porters five forces analysis, feasibility study, SWOT analysis, and ROI analysis have been practiced reviewing the growth of the key players operating in the market.

Key Points Covered in Smart TicketingMarket Report: Study Explore COVID 19 Outbreak Impact Analysis

