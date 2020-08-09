Sortation Systems Market by Business Growth, Development Factors, Applications, and Future Prospects 2020 – 2024

“Sortation Systems Market” report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of the Sortation Systems market by product type, application, key companies, and key regions. It comprehensively prepared with the main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Sortation Systems market. It concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Sortation Systems market.

Market Overview:

A Sortation system(hardware) merges, identifies, inducts, separates and conveys products to specific destinations. Conveyors and sortation systems allow for more efficient retail, wholesale, and manufacturing distribution and are used across industries such as post & parcel, airport, food & beverages, retail, pharmaceuticals. These end-user applications have been considered to arrive at the market estimates. Country level analysis for each of these end user industries has been covered in the report.

Key Market Trends:

Increasing Demand for improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation

– Automating warehouse and order fulfillment operations has turned out to be the primary strategy to ensure the realization of supply chain productivity and fiscal goals while maximizing customer service levels in North America.•Automating warehouse and order fulfillment operations has turned out to be the primary strategy to ensure the realization of supply chain productivity and fiscal goals while maximizing customer service levels in North America.

– By automating distribution operations, organizations

Detailed TOC of Sortation Systems Market – Segmented by Geography – Growth, Trend, and Forecast:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Key Study Deliverables

1.2 Scope of the Market

1.3 Study Assumptions

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1 Analysis Methodology

2.2 Research Phases

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET DYNAMICS

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Increasing Demand for Improving Order Accuracy and SKU Proliferation

4.3 Market Challenges

4.3.1 Need for Skilled Workforce

4.4 Industry Attractiveness – Porter’s Five Force Analysis

4.4.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.4.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers/Consumers

4.4.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.4.4 Threat of Substitute Products

4.4.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

4.5 Industry Value Chain Analysis

5 MARKET SEGMENTATION

5.1 Geography

5.1.1 North America

5.1.1.1 US

5.1.1.1.1 Post and Parcel

5.1.1.1.2 Airport

5.1.1.1.3 Food and Beverages

5.1.1.1.4 Retail

5.1.1.1.5 Pharmaceuticals (**similar end-user segment coverage is provided for all countries in the scope)

5.1.1.2 Canada

5.1.2 Europe

5.1.2.1 UK

5.1.2.2 France

5.1.2.3 Italy

5.1.2.4 Germany

5.1.2.5 Netherlands

5.1.2.6 Spain

5.1.2.7 Turkey

5.1.2.8 Switzerland

5.1.2.9 Poland

5.1.2.10 Russia

5.1.3 Asia Pacific

5.1.3.1 China

5.1.3.2 Japan

5.1.3.3 Indonesia

5.1.3.4 India

5.1.3.5 Australia

5.1.3.6 Thailand

5.1.3.7 South Korea

5.1.3.8 Singapore

5.1.3.9 Malaysia

5.1.3.10 Taiwan

5.1.4 Latin America

5.1.4.1 Brazil

5.1.4.2 Argentina

5.1.4.3 Mexico

5.1.4.4 Colombia

5.1.4.5 Peru

5.1.4.6 Chile

5.1.5 Middle East and Africa

5.1.5.1 South Africa

5.1.5.2 Israel

5.1.5.3 Saudi Arabia

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Company Profiles

6.1.1 Daifuku Co Ltd.

6.1.2 Interroll Holding AG

6.1.3 Dematic Corp.

6.1.4 Viastore Systems Gmbh

6.1.5 Bastian Solutions Inc.

6.1.6 Murata Machinery Ltd.

6.1.7 Honeywell Intelligrated

6.1.8 Beumer Group Gmbh

6.1.9 KNAPP AG

6.1.10 Vanderlande Industries Nederland BV

6.1.11 Siemens AG

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS

7.1 Investment Analysis

7.2 Future of the Market

