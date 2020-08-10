Agriculture Biologicals Industry Share, Global Size, Emerging Trends, Growth Opportunity, Forecast to 2024

Agriculture Biologicals Market Overview

The Global Agricultural Biologicals Market has been segmented based on type, source, mode of application, application, and region. By type, the global Agricultural Biologicals Market has been classified into biopesticides, biofertilizers, bio-stimulants, and others. Among these, the biopesticides segment led the Agricultural Biologicals Market in 2017 owing to the rising innovations in biopesticides, cost-effectiveness, and improved yield of harvest. Biopesticides act only on the target pest and don’t affect the fertility of the soil. The bio-fertilizers segment is projected to grow at a robust CAGR in the coming years due to its enhanced fertility and safe nature when compared to chemical fertilizers, such as urea.

Global Agriculture Biologicals Industry are produced from organic sources such as agricultural waste, manure, biological matter, and microorganisms. They offer excellent properties such as stimulating soil microbial function, activating plant physiology, and adjusting nutrients and pH.

Some of the key players operating in the global Agricultural Biologicals Market are DowDuPont (US), Isagro SpA (Italy), Novozymes (Denmark), Marrone Bio Innovations (US), Bayer AG (Germany), Syngenta (Switzerland), Monsanto Company (US), BASF SE (Germany), Valent Biosciences LLC (US), Koppert B.V. (Netherlands), Certis USA L.L.C (Colombia), Agrinos (US), and Arysta LifeScience Corporation (US).

Based on source, the global Agricultural Biologicals Market has been divided into microbials, biochemicals, and biorationals. Biochemicals are projected to grow at an encouraging CAGR during the forecast period due to its easy availability and cost-effectiveness.

Based on application, the global Agricultural Biologicals Market has been classified into cereals and grains, fruits and vegetables, oilseeds and pulses, cash crops, and others. Among these, cereals and grains segment dominated the market in 2017 owing to increasing population and staple diet of emerging economies such as India, China, and Japan. Fruits and vegetable segment is projected to grow at a high CAGR during the assessment period owing to the growing demand for fruits in North America and Europe.

By mode of application, the global Agricultural Biologicals Market has been segmented into foliar spray, soil treatment, and seed treatment. In 2017, foliar spray treatment dominated the Agricultural Biologicals Market owing to easy absorption of nutrients and good yield. Seed treatment is projected to grow at a healthy CAGR during the review period owing to the increased productivity and cost-effectiveness.

The market for Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the highest CAGR in the coming years and is estimated to show the same trend during the following years. China and India are the prominent countries adopting agricultural biologicals owing to large consumer base and increasing agri-business. Japan and Australia & New Zealand are other countries contributing to the regional market growth.

