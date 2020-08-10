Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Size 2020 Analysis By Worldwide Industry Trends, Share, Gross Margin, Future Demand, Investment Opportunities, Analysis and Forecast by Top Leading Players till 2024

“Final Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this industry.”

The report on the "Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market" covers the current status of the market including market size, growth rate, prominent players and current competition landscape. It also analyzes the future opportunities and forecasts the market assessing the strategies of the key players in terms of merger and acquisitions, R&D investments, technological advancements.

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors employ oscillometric measurements and electronic calculations rather than auscultation. They may use automatic inflation, but both types are electronic, easy to operate without training, and can be used in noisy environments.

Scope of the Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market Report:

The classification of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors includes Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor, Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor and other, and the proportion of Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor in 2016 is about 75.4%, and the proportion is decreasing trend from 2012 to 2016.

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is widely sales on Offline and Online. The most proportion of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is sales through Offline, and the consumption proportion is about 81.9% in 2016.

China is the largest supplier of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, with a production market share nearly 90.1% in 2016.

Europe is the largest consumption place, with a consumption market share nearly 27.4% in 2016. Following Europe, North America is the second largest consumption place with the consumption market share of 26.2%.

Market competition is intense. OMRON, A&D, Microlife, NISSEI, Panasonic, etc. are the leaders of the industry, and hold key technologies, with high-end customers, have been formed in the monopoly position in the industry. They are also the main international exporters. However, with further expanding market, there will be more manufactures in the future.

One important reason for the consistent rise in revenue over the years is that the worldwide population of those aged 65 and above will continue to grow over time, making up an increasingly larger percentage. A second reason for the growth of the market stems from the continuing peril imposed by cardiovascular diseases such as hypertension, responsible for more than 30 percent of annual deaths.

The worldwide market for Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 2.3% over the next five years, will reach 1030 million USD in 2024, from 900 million USD in 2019, according to a new study.

This report focuses on the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market is split by Type and by Application. For the period 2014-2024, the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market growth among segments provide accurate calculations and forecasts for sales by Type and by Application in terms of volume and value. This analysis can help you expand your business by targeting qualified niche markets.

Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market competition by TOP MANUFACTURERS, with production, price, revenue (value) and each manufacturer including

OMRON

A&D

Microlife

NISSEI

Panasonic

Welch Allyn

Yuwell

Beurer

Citizen

Andon

Rossmax

Bosch + Sohn

Homedics

Kingyield

Sejoy

Among other players domestic and global, Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa and South America separately. The analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

This report studies the top producers and consumers, focuses on product capacity, production, value, consumption, market share and growth opportunity in these key regions, covering

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)



Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)



Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)



South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)



Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

Upper Arm Blood Pressure Monitor

Wrist Blood Pressure Monitor

Other

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

Offline

Online

Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Market providing information such as company profiles, product picture and specification, capacity, production, price, cost, revenue and contact information. Upstream raw materials and equipment and downstream demand analysis is also carried out. The Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market development trends and marketing channels are analyzed. Finally, the feasibility of new investment projects is assessed and overall research conclusions offered.

With tables and figures helping analyze worldwide Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market, this research provides key statistics on the state of the industry and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the market.

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

Some of the key questions answered in this report:

What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

Which are the key factors driving the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market?

What was the size of the emerging Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market by value in 2018?

What will be the size of the emerging Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market in 2024?

Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market?

What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market?

What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market?

What are the Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Automated Home Blood Pressure Monitors Industry?

