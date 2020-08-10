Automated Hospital Beds Market report involves historic data along with future forecast and detailed analysis on a global, local & regional level. This market document has been formed by taking into thought numerous aspects of marketing research and analysis that can be enlisted as market size estimations, market dynamics, company & market best practices, entry level marketing strategies, positioning and segmentations, competitive landscaping, opportunity analysis, economic forecasting, industry-specific technology solutions, roadmap analysis, targeting key buying criteria, & in-depth benchmarking of vendor offerings. Market definition included in this Automated Hospital Beds Market research report provides the scope of particular product with respect to the driving factors and restraints in the market.

This Automated Hospital Beds Market research report has solutions to many critical business questions and challenges related to Healthcare industry and prove to be a go-to solution. This market document deals with the market research of the Healthcare industry by considering several parameters that are affecting the business growth. An all-inclusive market information and data of this large scale market analysis report will surely grow business and improve return on investment (ROI). The report acts as a precious backbone for the expansion of Healthcare industry. This brilliant Automated Hospital Beds market report is a valuable source for the best market and business solutions for Healthcare industry in this rapidly altering market place.

Market Analysis: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market

Global Automated Hospital Beds Market is expected to rise gradually to an estimated value of USD 3.12 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 6.10% in the forecast period of 2019-2026 with the annual sales of 1.94 billion in the year 2018. This rise in market value can be attributed to the technological advancement in medical devices.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the automated hospital beds market are Stryker (US), PARAMOUNT BED CO., LTD (Japan), Hill-Rom Services Inc. (US), Invacare Corporation.(US), LINET (US), Transfer Master (US), EHOB (US), Stiegelmeyer GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Merivaara Corp. (Finland), Medline Industries, Inc. (US), Arjo (Sweden), Gendron Inc. (US), United Surgical Industries (India), Janak Healthcare Pvt. Ltd. (India) and few among others.

Market Definition: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market

Medical equipment such as hospital beds are in high demand irrespective of country or region. Automated hospital beds are used for patients with reduced mobility to ensure the comfort and secure them from external damage.

According to World Health Organization, there were an estimated 56.9 million people died in 2016, almost more than half of these deaths could have been avoided with the availability of proper medical equipment and devices for healthcare procedures. This significant number is expected to act as a driver to the market growth.

Automated Hospital Beds Market Drivers

Technological advancement in medical devices will help in the growth of the market.

Increased incidence of life-threatening diseases will drive the growth of market

Increasing number of geriatric population

Automated Hospital Beds Market Restraints

High cost of automated hospital beds

Declining number of beds in public hospitals

Segmentation: Global Automated Hospital Beds Market

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By Type

Semi-Automatic

Fully Automatic

General beds

Pediatric beds

Pressure relief beds

Bariatric beds

Birthing beds

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By Technology

Basic

Smart

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By Application

Critical Care

Acute Care

Long Term Care

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By Usage

General Purpose

Intensive Care

Delivery/Birthing

Bariatric

Pediatric

Pressure Relief

Psychiatric Care

Others

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By End users

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Care Centers

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By Power

Electric beds

Manual beds

Semi-electric beds

Automated Hospital Beds Market : By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Key Developments in the Market:

On 18 th April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China.

April, 2018 China’s Fosun invested up to USD 350 million in Fortis Healthcare to own upto 25% stake in the hospital and diagnostic chain in order to increase the number of beds by 2000 in China. On 11th March, 2019, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. announced the definitive agreement to acquire Voalte, Inc., a pioneer and leader in real-time, mobile healthcare communications. The acquisition of Voalte will accelerate Hill-Rom’s leadership in care communications and advance the company’s digital and mobile communications platform and capabilities.

Reasons to Purchase this Report

Current and future of global automated hospital beds market outlook in the developed and emerging markets

The segment that is expected to dominate the market as well as the segment which holds highest CAGR in the forecast period

Regions/Countries that are expected to witness the fastest growth rates during the forecast period

The latest developments, market shares, and strategies that are employed by the major market players

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

